Update: Every US state lottery's COVID-19 response

Arizona * Submit winning tickets by mail or visit the Phoenix or Tuscon offices by appointment only. There are also dropboxes set up outside the Phoenix and Tuscon locations. How to claim prizes

Arkansas Claim centers closed to walk-in traffic, prizes under $25,000 must be claimed by mail. Prizes $25,000 or more must be claimed in person by appointment. To make an appointment, email Claim Center Manager Sandra Cummings at sandra.cummings@arkansas.gov. The lottery's phone lines are currently down. How to claim prizes

California * All lottery offices are closed, but prizes can be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Colorado Claim centers closed through April 18. How to claim prizes

Connecticut The CT Lottery has extended its claims period by 30 days for all tickets originally due to expire from March 16 - April 14, 2020. Prizes $5,000 - $49,999 must be claimed by mail. Prizes $50,000 and above must be made in-person at the CT Lottery's Rocky Hill headquarters, and by appointment only. To make an appointment, claimants should call (860) 713-2679. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Delaware The Division of Revenue Redemption Centers in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown are currently unable to cash lottery tickets. Players should mail prize claims. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Florida All claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public. The Florida Lottery headquarters and all district offices are closed to the public. All Lottery Draw game drawings are being conducted as scheduled, and winner claims and prize payments will continue to be processed via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Georgia * The claim centers at Georgia Lottery headquarters and district offices are closed. Winners can mail all prize claims to: Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343. The Georgia Lottery will extend the prize claim deadline for tickets with a claim expiration date between March 18, 2020, and the date Georgia Lottery headquarters and district office claim centers re-open. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Idaho * The Boise office is closed to the public. The Lottery will consider extending the claiming periods for all winning tickets impacted by closures. Players are encouraged to hold on to tickets valued over $600 until offices re-open or mail prize-winning tickets to the Lottery Office. A dedicated mail drop box is also set up at the Boise office between 9am and 4pm daily. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Illinois All Lottery claim centers are now closed until further notice, but prizes can be claimed via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Indiana * Prizes $100,000 or greater must be claimed in person by appointment (call 1-800-955-6886 to schedule an appointment); all other prizes must be claimed by mail. The deadline for claiming winning lottery tickets has been extended 60 days beyond the 180 days allowed by statute. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Iowa Lottery offices are closed to the public. Prizes must be claimed by mail or by dropoff to a secure dropbox at Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Kansas * The Kansas Lottery re-opened Monday, April 6, but all state office buildings remain closed to the public until at least April 19. Lottery staff will process mail-in claim tickets in the order they are received. It is unknown at this time when in-person claims will resume. For tickets that may expire March 23 through April 6, an extension will be granted on a case-by-case basis. Players must contact lottery.info@kslottery.net if this applies to your prize. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Kentucky * The Lexington claims center is closed, but the Louisville claims center remains open to only handle claims of $5,000 or more by appointment only. To sign up for a time slot, call 800-937-8946 during regular business hours and select option 3. You can claim a prize of up to $99,999 by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Louisiana * The Baton Rouge headquarters and all regional prize payment offices are closed through the end of April. Players should hold on to winning tickets of more than $600 until prize payment offices resume operations with reassurance that prize claim deadlines occurring during the office closure, which began March 24, will be extended for an additional 90 days. Winning tickets can also be claimed through the mail but the lottery says they are not responsible for tickets lost in transit. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Maine * The Lottery office is closed to the public. Winning tickets of $600 or more must be mailed to the Lottery for payment. All winners of $600 or more must complete a Winners Claim Form available at mainelottery.com. How to claim prizes

Maryland * The Lottery Office in Baltimore is closed. Players can mail in prize claims. Prize deadlines have been extended: If you have a winning ticket that expires during Maryland's current state of emergency, the Lottery will pay the prize if you submit the ticket within 30 days after the coronavirus state of emergency is terminated. The state of emergency began on March 5, 2020. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Massachu­setts * All Lottery claims centers are closed to the public through April 13. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Michigan Lottery prizes of up to $600 may be claimed at retailers and prizes of $601 to $50,000 may be claimed via U.S. mail. Prize claims of $50,001 will continue to be processed by appointment. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Minnesota * Regional offices are closed. The Roseville headquarters is available for claiming prizes of above $599. Prizes up to and including $50,000 should be claimed by mail. How to claim prizes

Mississippi Prizes $100,000 or greater must be claimed by appointment at lottery headquarters; all other prizes must be claimed by mail (but the lottery's onerous documentation requirements make it somewhat difficult). The lottery's COVID-19 response

Missouri * All prizes must be claimed by mail until lottery offices re-open at an unspecified later date. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Montana * The Lottery office is closed to the public. All claims will be handled exclusively by mail until further notice. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Nebraska Regional Lottery Claim Centers in Grand Island, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff are closed to the public until further notice. Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln and the Omaha Claim Center remain open, but office hours may be adjusted as more information becomes available. Players are encouraged to claim prizes up to $19,999 by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Hampshire Prizes can be claimed at the sales office as usual. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Jersey * The New Jersey Lottery's front office is temporarily closed for the collection of walk-in claims through at least April 17. The expiration date for all claims set to expire between March 19, 2020, and April 17, 2020 will now be extended for an additional 30 days from the date of expiration. Players can mail in prize claims. The lottery's COVID-19 response

New Mexico * The Lottery's Claim Center is closed until further notice. Winning tickets up to $99,999 may be claimed via mail. How to claim prizes

New York Lottery regional customer service and claim centers are closed to the public, but prizes can be claimed through the mail. A claim form is linked directly on the lottery's home page. The lottery's COVID-19 response

North Carolina * All Lottery Claim Centers are closed to the public until further notice. The Lottery recommends signing and keeping winning tickets in a safe place until offices re-open. Prize claims valued $600 to $99,999 can be mailed in. Prizes $100,000 and bigger must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Raleigh when offices re-open. The lottery's COVID-19 response

North Dakota No COVID-19 response on website How to claim prizes (Lottery Post recommends claiming prizes by mail)

Ohio All regional offices are closed and winners can submit claims by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Oklahoma * The Lottery Claim Center in Oklahoma City is closed until further notice. Prizes should be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Oregon * Both the Salem and Wilsonville Lottery offices are temporarily closed. Prizes up to $50,000 should be claimed by mail. For prizes greater than $50,000, you'll need to make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem. Call 503-540-1000 for assistance. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Pennsyl­vania * All Lottery Offices are closed. Prizes should be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Rhode Island * All prizes should be claimed by mail. How to claim prizes

South Carolina The claims center is closed until further notice. Prizes $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail or presented in-person upon reopening. The last day to redeem tickets set to expire during this time period will be extended accordingly. Prizes over $100,000 must be presented in-person when the Claims Center reopens (date uncertain). The lottery's COVID-19 response

South Dakota South Dakota Lottery offices are closed, with an uncertain re-opening date. Prizes should be claimed by mail. Prizes $5,000 and above can be claimed in person at the Pierre, Rapid City or Sioux Falls centers by appointment on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 8am to 1pm. How to claim prizes

Tennessee The Nashville Headquarters claim center and the claim centers at the district offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis are closed. Prizes must be claimed by mail. How to claim prizes

Texas All Texas Lottery Claim Centers are closed until further notice. All winning scratch and draw game tickets with prizes of up to $5 million may be claimed at this time via mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Vermont The Vermont Lottery has suspended acceptance of claims in-person at the Lottery Headquarters in Berlin, but prizes can be claimed by mail. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Virginia * Virginia Lottery Customer Service Centers are closed through at least April 30. Players must mail in winning tickets for prize payment. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Washing­ton * The Washington Lottery has closed all regional offices (customer service centers) in Everett, Federal Way, Spokane, Vancouver and Yakima, as well as all airport and mall kiosks and the Lottery Headquarters in Olypmia. Prizes up to $100,000 should be mailed in. Winners for prizes greater than $100,000 should schedule an appointment to claim winnings at Lottery Headquarters. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Washing­ton, D.C. The lottery's Shannon Place prize center is closed to walk-in claims. Prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed in person by appointment only. How to claim prizes

West Virginia * The Charleston and Weirton validations offices are closed to walk-in claims, but prize claims can be mailed in. Tickets with expiration dates during the Governor's declared state of emergency can be claimed via mail or in person at Lottery Headquarters no later than 30 days after West Virginia's state of emergency order has been lifted. The lottery's COVID-19 response

Wisconsin * The Madison validations office is closed to walk-in claims. Winning tickets can be redeemed by mail or in person at the validations office during office hours by appointment only. The Milwaukee validations office is currently unable to redeem Wisconsin lottery tickets. The lottery's COVID-19 response