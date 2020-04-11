 
SC Lottery offers refunds for some multi-draw tickets

Apr 11, 2020, 12:32 pm

South Carolina Lottery: SC Lottery offers refunds for some multi-draw tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery is offering to refund the cost of some multi-draw Powerball and Mega Millions tickets purchased prior to game changes announced last week.

Going forward, the starting jackpot amounts will no longer begin at $40 million. Instead, the amounts will be announced after each jackpot is won. Increases will be based on game sales and interest rates.

Powerball players who purchased a multi-draw ticket on or before April 2 are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 11 through the expiration of their multi-draw plays. Mega Millions players who purchased their multi-draw ticket on or before April 3 are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 10 through the expiration of their plays.

Players seeking a refund should hang on to their original ticket, which may still be valid to win a prize.

To claim a refund, players must submit a copy of their multi-draw ticket with a completed refund claim form available at sceducationlottery.com to: Multi-Draw Refund, South Carolina Education Lottery, Post Office Box 11949, Columbia, SC 29211.

The deadline is July 30.

WRDW/WAGT

2 comments.
Cassie8620
Posted: Today, 1:06 pm

I'm glad South Caro Cheersare doing this. I think it's only right. Good for SC!

 

Good luck, to all of my fellow LP players, with your lottery games, and stay focus,

healthy + safe out there.Smiley

Cassie(p4  winning amount) $22G's last year. Time to Break the BankHurray! again baby! 0806 6800 0860 0086 8600 8602 8260,                                    1211,1393,1215, 2435,1225,2143,2068,4083,4218, 4830,2680 5820, 2980,85201038,6880,2222 7447 4477,4777 7664,7744 -1061,3557,5555,9590,5599, 3319,3533,6333,6636 0806 5593 5925,1103,1225,3633,7898,8789,8989,8999,9018

    Bleudog101
    Posted: Today, 1:11 pm

    This has to be the most transparent lottery in the good old US of A.   Didn't they have a nice big old expensive refund for a malfunction or something last year?

     

    All I can say other lotteries should lead by their example.   They could have said 'Too bad, so sad', or been like some businesses and no reply @ all!

       
