SC Lottery offers refunds for some multi-draw tickets

|Posted: Today, 1:06 pm - IP Logged
I'm glad South Caro are doing this. I think it's only right. Good for SC!
Good luck, to all of my fellow LP players, with your lottery games, and stay focus,
healthy + safe out there.
Cassie(p4 winning amount) $22G's last year. Time to Break the Bank again baby! 0806 6800 0860 0086 8600 8602 8260, 1211,1393,1215, 2435,1225,2143,2068,4083,4218, 4830,2680 5820, 2980,85201038,6880,2222 7447 4477,4777 7664,7744 -1061,3557,5555,9590,5599, 3319,3533,6333,6636 0806 5593 5925,1103,1225,3633,7898,8789,8989,8999,9018