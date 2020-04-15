 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 15, 2020, 11:48 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Coronavirus severely hurting Massachusetts Lottery sales

Apr 15, 2020, 8:19 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Massachusetts LotteryMassachusetts Lottery: Coronavirus severely hurting Massachusetts Lottery salesRating:

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery is taking a big hit as the COVID-19 state of emergency temporarily shutters many stores that sell tickets, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg told lawmakers Tuesday.

More than 1,800 of the state's 7,500 lottery agents are closed, she said. Many stores that remain open have chosen to limit or eliminate lottery sales as a result of staff shortages.

Total sales last week were down almost 33% from the same week last year. So far for April, sales of Keno, one of the best performing lottery games, have dropped by more than 53% compared with April of last year. Instant ticket sales for April are also down by almost 29% compared with this time last year.

"This pandemic has dramatically exposed the limitations and vulnerabilities of the lottery's all-cash, in person business model," Goldberg told lawmakers.

States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%.

Thanks to Kosh for the tip.

AP

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 34 minutes ago by music*.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Skill mental_charisma.png?version=9d5
New Member
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
40 Posts
Online
Posted: Today, 10:25 am - IP Logged

"States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%."

 

Anyone here have an opinion on online lotto?

Being from a state that is not online - its hard for me to imagine buying a lotto ticket online - not sure how I would feel about it.

    Dynamic Duo
    Dynamic Duo's avatar - chi
    Mattoon, Il.
    United States
    Member #192171
    September 11, 2018
    1103 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 11:02 am - IP Logged

    Food for thought.  True all state lottery sales are down overall. Here's a strong suggestion to ALL state lotteries. Have more or higher payouts during the good times on a consistent basis,  that way you will have your loyal customers still playing  even when things are not so good. I totally understand the lottery is a business and just like any business there in to make a profit but that being said we're never going to get the whole pie. But people would like it very much if they got a nice slice every now and then. Something to think about and take consideration. One more thing there's a lot of people not working right now that normally play the lottery or people have lost their jobs or they have any monies they're not spending it on the lottery right now there are more important things like eating and paying their bills in providing for their families

      music*
      music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
      Navy Veteran USN
      Fresno, California
      United States
      Member #157851
      August 2, 2014
      3778 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 11:14 am - IP Logged

      Today, Massachussets is having a tough week with COVID-19. 

        God Bless them.

       Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter, Jr.) 39th President of the United States. 1/20/1977 - 1/20/1981  US Flag

         
        Page 1 of 1