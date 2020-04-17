Maine lottery sales drop during coronavirus pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine — Fewer people are going outside because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which is impacting the number of lottery tickets people are buying.

Maine lottery sales are down more than $1 million since January.

"It's not terribly surprising," said the director of communications for the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, Kyle Hadyniak

The Maine State Lottery has never seen a decline like this.

"We recognize that there are a list of factors in play that would prevent some people from going out and getting lottery tickets," said Hadyniak.

The state has 1,100 lottery agents, 50 of which have now closed.

"It they want to play they can't go to their most local or convenient place," said Hadyniak.

Revenue from the lottery goes to cities and towns across the state, including funding for local schools and health services.

Hadyniak thinks the funds will be able to bounce back once pandemic is over.

The New Hampshire State Lottery said Keno, Powerball and Mega Millions sales are also down.

New Hampshire does have online lottery sales, which have increased.