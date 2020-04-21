 
Australian family's lottery numbers pay off after 20 years

Apr 21, 2020, 9:18 am

Australian family's lottery numbers pay off after 20 years

An Australian family who collected a nearly $610,000 (US$383,000) lottery jackpot said they have been using the same numbers for nearly 20 years.

The family, from Peel, Western Australia, told Lotterywest officials the ticket they purchased for the April 11 Saturday Lotto drawing at The Lucky Charm Pinjarra bore the same numbers they have been using to play the lottery for two decades.

Their ticket, consisting of family birthday numbers, is now worth more than $610,000.

"We've used these numbers ever since our children were born, almost 20 years ago," the mother said.

"When I went to check my ticket, the store manager told me he wanted to speak to me in private; I thought I was in trouble," the woman recalled.

All available profit Lotterywest makes from every jackpot, draw and ticket goes directly into a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist the Western Australian community recover.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments. Last comment 14 minutes ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Sure needed a POSITIVE lottery story this morning.   Thank you Todd!

    No one every won by not playing! Congrats to that family and sticking with their numbers.

     

    Smiley

       
