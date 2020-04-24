 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 24, 2020, 4:53 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Masks: The new lottery

Apr 24, 2020, 2:22 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
InternationalInternational: Masks: The new lotteryRating:

Japanese electronics maker holds a lottery for the commodity after buyers flood the e-commerce website

By Kate Northrop

TOKYO, Japan — A new sort of lottery is brewing in Japan. Electronics manufacturer Sharp Corp. has adopted a new method of selling its popular face masks — via a lottery.

Unsurprisingly, Japanese hospitals, stores and consumers alike have found it difficult to acquire masks due to shortages and increased demand during the Covid-19 crisis. Sharp originally only shipped masks to medical facilities but were unable to complete any online orders once they started offering them on a first-come first-served basis.

Sharp began accepting online orders for face masks Tuesday but was subsequently forced to suspend operation of the website when it attracted more buyers than it could handle. Sales for Sharp's other products and services, from TV displays to high-tech kitty litter boxes, were also affected since they rely on the same website masks were being sold on.

Spokesman Kentaroh Odaka issued an apology to customers who were inconvenienced by the crash.

As a solution, Sharp devised a lottery for 30,000 boxes of masks, with a limit of one box of 50 masks per person. Each box is worth 2,980 yen, or $28.

Here's how the first round of the new lottery system works: customers may place orders starting from midnight Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. The following day, the electronics manufacturer will randomly select and notify the winners through email. The timing of a person's order has no bearing on the odds of winning. Sharp is also on the lookout for people who try to discreetly place multiple orders — these entries will be nullified if Sharp determines that the same person has tried to purchase multiple boxes.

Initially, Sharp had anticipated they would sell 3,000 boxes a day, with customers unable to place another order until three days after their most recent purchase.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by hearsetrax.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
picktowin
picktowin's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
wisconsin
United States
Member #49377
January 28, 2007
3127 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 3:00 pm - IP Logged

Why don't people make their own.

Even if don't have a sewing machine easy to make by hand.

I made plenty of them

If don't have elastic use rubber bands.

Plenty ways to make them on utube

    hearsetrax
    hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

    United States
    Member #52343
    May 21, 2007
    3235 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 3:48 pm - IP Logged

    CrazyNo Pity!Bed

       
      Page 1 of 1