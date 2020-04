Colorado man wins two $1 million lottery prizes on the same day

He's played the same numbers for 30 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — They say persistence is key, and after 30 years of playing the same numbers in the Colorado Lottery, a man in Pueblo, Colorado, found that to be true and finally got his big reward.

Two big rewards, that is.

The winner, identified as "Joe B.," won two major Powerball prizes on Wednesday, March 25 — worth $1 million each. "Joe B." claimed the winnings Friday.

The winning tickets were both sold to "Joe B." on Lake Avenue in Pueblo: one at a 7-Eleven (926 Lake Ave.), the other at a Loaf and Jug (2050 Lake Ave.). According to Colorado Lottery's Communications Director Meghan Dougherty, "Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning, the other in the evening.

Each ticket the lucky player purchased had identical self-picked numbers and two quick picks. (See photo actual tickets below.) Let's just say "Joe. B" has better luck picking numbers than the lottery machine did.

That isn't Pueblo's only lottery success story as of late — a $2 million winning ticket was sold in Wednesday's Powerball drawing at Alta Convenience on 2801 N. Elizabeth.

Colorado Springs got a share of the luck, too. Another ticket, worth $1 million, also sold in the Wednesday drawing, was bought at Fontaine at 5 Widefield Blvd.

Earlier in April, the Colorado Lottery received approval to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-through claims office in Pueblo in light of COVID-19. Winners must make an appointment, and can do so by calling the Colorado Lottery offices at 1-800-999-2959.

Players can also claim their prizes through the mail.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) "Joe B." holds up his two ceremonial $1 million checks in the Colorado Lottery drive-up claims window.