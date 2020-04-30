 
State of Oregon forcing retailers to pay taxes on video lottery machines that are shut down

Apr 30, 2020, 8:20 am

Hundreds of bars and restaurants already struggling to survive are now facing another financial setback. The Oregon Lottery is collecting taxes on each video lottery machine, even though the machines are shut down.

"I was absolutely floored. I could not believe it," said Gloria Huguley, owner of Newport Steak and Seafood.

Huguley said she owes $2,082 in taxes for the six video lottery machines in her restaurant, which remains closed due to stay-at-home restrictions. The family-run restaurant, with 18 employees, is struggling to survive.

"If I were to shut down it would be very, very emotional and very hard because I love my employees," said Huguley.

The tax bill is especially frustrating for Huguley because the machines aren't working. The lottery shut them down on March 17.

"We have no authority to waive it," said Matt Shelby, spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery. Shelby said the lottery collects the annual amusement device tax on behalf of the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Unlike personal income taxes, which have been pushed back, state revenue wants its tax money from video lottery machines right now. Roughly 550 bars and restaurants have been asked to pay.

"Taxes were incurred before the terminals were turned off and the retailers were compensated for the earnings, which triggered the additional tax," Rich Hoover, spokesperson for the Department of Revenue wrote in an email to KGW.

Hoover said the state agency is willing to work with retailers to come up with a payment plan.

KGW

3 comments.
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Skill mental_charisma.png?version=9d5
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
169 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 8:59 am

Oh good - not like small businesses who employ people need a break or anything around this time -

"The tax bill is especially frustrating for Huguley because the machines aren't working. The lottery shut them down on March 17."

Cussing Face

Hey we shut down your machines, were is our money by the way?

Talk about bad PR for the state -

    PHIL85
    Avatar
    New Member

    United States
    Member #205225
    March 19, 2020
    8 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 12:23 pm

    I don't get it. You'd think any taxes would be on each wager placed at the machine. If the machine is not operating no sales are made. So what is the tax for. Taking up floor space?

      TheMeatman2005
      TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
      Brooklyn, NY
      United States
      Member #169719
      October 29, 2015
      1476 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 12:28 pm

      I don't get it. You'd think any taxes would be on each wager placed at the machine. If the machine is not operating no sales are made. So what is the tax for. Taking up floor space?

      The article stated: "Taxes were incurred before the terminals were turned off and the retailers were compensated for the earnings, which triggered the additional tax," Rich Hoover, spokesperson for the Department of Revenue wrote in an email to KGW."

      The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

      “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

      Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

         
        Page 1 of 1