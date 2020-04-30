NJ Lottery temporarily suspends sales and drawings for 5 Card Cash due to coronavirus

The New Jersey Lottery temporarily suspended sales and drawings of its 5 Card Cash, effective Monday, May 4, 2020, due to COVID-19.

The temporary suspension of 5 Card Cash is designed to protect the health and safety of Lottery employees and its customers. Not only does this game require two additional staff members to be in the office beyond the teams for other drawings, it does not permit multi-draw play or advance play so purchases are only applicable to the day they are purchased.

Players who purchased tickets prior to the game suspension will still have one year following the drawing to claim any prizes won.

During the game suspension, the 5 Card Cash "All In" progressive jackpot will remain static and shall continue to be displayed on all media.

The NJ Lottery has not set a date when the game will resume.