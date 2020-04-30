 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 30, 2020, 1:44 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

NJ Lottery temporarily suspends sales and drawings for 5 Card Cash due to coronavirus

Apr 30, 2020, 1:34 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
New Jersey LotteryNew Jersey Lottery: NJ Lottery temporarily suspends sales and drawings for 5 Card Cash due to coronavirusRating:

The New Jersey Lottery temporarily suspended sales and drawings of its 5 Card Cash, effective Monday, May 4, 2020, due to COVID-19.

The temporary suspension of 5 Card Cash is designed to protect the health and safety of Lottery employees and its customers. Not only does this game require two additional staff members to be in the office beyond the teams for other drawings, it does not permit multi-draw play or advance play so purchases are only applicable to the day they are purchased.

Players who purchased tickets prior to the game suspension will still have one year following the drawing to claim any prizes won.

During the game suspension, the 5 Card Cash "All In" progressive jackpot will remain static and shall continue to be displayed on all media.

The NJ Lottery has not set a date when the game will resume.

Press release

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

Posted 10 minutes ago. No comments.
Page 1 of 1