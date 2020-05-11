 
Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777

May 11, 2020, 10:13 am

Virginia Lottery: Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777

A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.

Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery's customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.

"I kind of went numb," Melick said. "I was doing good with the $1,000 winner."

Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers' purchases at his local convenience store.

He bought his Lucky 7s Tripler ticket at the Wawa at 12093 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Melick is the owner of Leave it to a Landscaper, a landscaping business in the Newport News area. 

Lucky 7s Tripler features prizes ranging from $5 to $177,777. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $177,777 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.21. 

Lottery Post Staff

3 comments.
CDanaT
Having a $178K payday isn't a bad thing to have during these trying times. Congrats Jeff.

Integrity: There is just no substitute.

    Great win, Jeff.

     

    Landscaping sounds like hard work to me.

      sully16
      Awesome sauce, congrats Jeff.

      Happy Mother's Day !Lovies

         
