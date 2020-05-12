 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 12, 2020, 6:06 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

North Carolina healthcare delivery driver almost faints after winning $150,000 lottery jackpot

May 12, 2020, 9:11 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: North Carolina healthcare delivery driver almost faints after winning $150,000 lottery jackpotRating:

N.C. Lottery shifts toward new prize claim safety measures

By Kate Northrop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — James Joyce works as a healthcare driver, delivering medicine to hospitals and clinics. Every day after work, he routinely picks up a Cash 5 ticket with EZ Match on his way home. In the morning following the April 21 draw, he checked his numbers and discovered that he was the winner of the $149,814 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.

"I almost fainted," Joyce remarked.

He purchased the winning ticket at the Crossroads Exon on West Market Street in Greensboro using his own set of lucky numbers for that night's drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 16, 19, 27, and 39.

Joyce took advantage of the temporary claims process that allowed him to claim his prize from home via mail-in. He received his prize last Wednesday, which totaled $105,994 after federal and state taxes. When asked what he plans on doing with his newfound winnings, he mentioned that he would be knocking out a few small bills, but otherwise does not plan on making any big purchases. The one exception: a brand-new set of golf clubs.

Joyce's win follows the announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery that claim centers have re-opened as of yesterday.

The Lottery also released guidelines for players looking to collect winnings in-person while continuing to follow strict safety measures.

  • Claim Centers will allow only a few people in the building at a time to create space for proper social distancing during the claims process. Others must wait outside in their vehicles until their group is called.
  • Anyone entering a Claim Center is required to wear a mask or facial covering. Lottery employees will also be wearing personal protective equipment, including a mask or facial coverings and gloves.
  • Visitors to the Claim Centers must practice social distancing, staying at least six feet apart from others.

To avoid long waits, the Lottery reminded players that the deadline to claim prizes for winning tickets expiring between March 10 and August 1 was extended to November 1. Players may continue to claim prizes of $600 to $99,999 by signing their ticket and mailing it to lottery headquarters.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

11 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
426 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 9:29 am - IP Logged

Congrats to the Winner!

Sounds like it went to a hard worker - glad his daily quick pick purchase worked out for him!

Smart move not blowing all the money at once Thumbs Up

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    122226 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 9:54 am - IP Logged

    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      Vergie6
      Vergie6's avatar - DSCN4488
      25
      North Carolina
      United States
      Member #59853
      March 29, 2008
      46158 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 10:42 am - IP Logged

      Congrats to the great winner!

      I have bought tickets at that store myself before!

      He picked out his own numbers...I usually get qp's most of the time.

       https://youtu.be/KBCWLhlJV0Y 

      James Taylor Up On The Roof (thanks Reddog)

      https://youtu.be/yE1Lxw5ZyXk

      (who's laughing now)

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2147 Posts
        Online
        Posted: Today, 10:44 am - IP Logged

        Nice win and no obligatory (?) picture handling the ticket through the mail.   That was a nice check to receive from NCEL.

         

        Congratulations!!

          noise-gate
          Avatar
          Chasing $ Millions.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          6116 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 12:08 pm - IP Logged

          Fainting is permitted Cool dying is not Dead !

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

            reddog
            reddog's avatar - E 7%20stripe.jpg
            Army Veteran
            Durham, North Carolina
            United States
            Member #1616
            June 5, 2003
            2104 Posts
            Online
            Posted: Today, 12:17 pm - IP Logged

            Congrats to the great winner!

            I have bought tickets at that store myself before!

            He picked out his own numbers...I usually get qp's most of the time.

            I guarantee he won't go there no more now that his name has been made public.

            US Flag

              Vergie6
              Vergie6's avatar - DSCN4488
              25
              North Carolina
              United States
              Member #59853
              March 29, 2008
              46158 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 12:25 pm - IP Logged

              I guarantee he won't go there no more now that his name has been made public.

              He might...if I saw him in there I would not know who he was.

              But he probably won't.

               https://youtu.be/KBCWLhlJV0Y 

              James Taylor Up On The Roof (thanks Reddog)

              https://youtu.be/yE1Lxw5ZyXk

              (who's laughing now)

                noise-gate
                Avatar
                Chasing $ Millions.
                White Shores- California
                United States
                Member #136473
                December 12, 2012
                6116 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Today, 1:06 pm - IP Logged

                Congrats to the Winner!

                Sounds like it went to a hard worker - glad his daily quick pick purchase worked out for him!

                Smart move not blowing all the money at once Thumbs Up

                l could have sworn that cigar was not lit a week ago Kenny. How did you do that?

                 * Voice of Reason *   

                 

                People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                  cottoneyedjoe
                  cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

                  United States
                  Member #197033
                  March 28, 2019
                  492 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: Today, 1:44 pm - IP Logged

                  What a name, his parents must have a real sense of humor. Congratulations to him! Now he can quit driving and finish that novel.

                  ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

                    hearsetrax
                    hearsetrax's avatar - 0118

                    United States
                    Member #52343
                    May 21, 2007
                    3236 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: Today, 2:46 pm - IP Logged

                    🥂s to the winner, may his load get a bit lighter every day 

                      Unlucky-Kenny
                      Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
                      HUDSON, WI
                      United States
                      Member #202058
                      November 7, 2019
                      426 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: Today, 3:59 pm - IP Logged

                      l could have sworn that cigar was not lit a week ago Kenny. How did you do that?

                      What are you sayin?

                      I had a cold-un-lit-stub until just recently?

                      LOL

                      Just animated the original still picture.

                         
                        Page 1 of 1