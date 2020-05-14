 
British man who saved policeman's life during lockdown wins the lottery

May 14, 2020, 9:08 am

A British water quality worker who helped save the life of a policeman after he had a heart attack on the bus during lockdown is celebrating a £1 million (US$1.2 million) lottery win.

Anthony Canty, who has worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic and says he plans to continue his job, said he told the officer about his big win in the May 5 draw of the UK's EuroMillions add-on raffle drawing.

"He said 'good karma happens to good people'," the 33-year-old said.

Canty, who has two children, is an engineer maintaining the water quality for hospitals and care homes in central London.

On the bus home from Witham train station to Maldon one evening in April, a policeman who had also just finished his shift collapsed.

"We were just on our way home one evening, just talking and he just dropped down... in my lap," Canty said.

He said he rang the bell to stop the bus and gave the officer CPR with the help of the 999 operator and first aid training he had at work.

The officer was airlifted to hospital and spent five days in intensive care.

Canty said he stayed in touch with the officer's partner while he was in hospital and dropped off fruit and flowers, and kept in contact after he recovered.

"I phoned him on the win and he said 'good karma happens to good people'," he said.

Canty's partner Katie Sullivan, 32, said, "He said that Anthony's part of his family now... he's forever grateful as if it weren't for Anthony he wouldn't be here today. It's just amazing."

Sullivan, who has been with Canty for 12 years and is a full-time mother to their two daughters aged eight and five, said he initially thought he had won £100,000.

Canty rang his partner while he was on the train into work after he checked his ticket.

"I called Katie to tell her the good news but she wouldn't believe me and thought I was winding her up, so I gave her the numbers to check for herself," said Canty.

"I heard her log on and then she started screaming, and said 'You div, it's one million, we're millionaires, you have to come home!'"

He took the day off work while the news sank in and they celebrated with a bottle of Prosecco in the garden before sharing the news with friends and family.

Canty plans to continue in his job, which usually involves a commute by train in to London and taking the Tube, though in recent weeks he has been catching an earlier service so there is less contact with other people.

"I do know that I'm not giving up work, I like it and I'm proud of what we do so I'm definitely not giving that up," he said. "Although I will be taking some time off when it's safe to fly again so we can take the girls to Disneyland.

"We may think about moving to a new house in the future but our main priority is to invest the money wisely so that our girls will be financially secure."

Canty is the 100th high-tier National Lottery winner to be paid out since lockdown started, classed as a win of £50,000 or more.

He bought his winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket at The Tolleyshop in Spital Road in Maldon.

Yahoo

Unlucky-Kenny
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
Guy wins and still is going to work - his main concern being his family's well being and children's financial future!

Thumbs Up

Congrats to the winner and great job being a good guy.

    noise-gate
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Canty did good & good things come to those who wait, they say! I looked up the word " div" and apparently in the UK it means " idiot", some idiot huh?  Both Anthony & Katie make a good looking couple.

* Hmmm, l wonder what our Kate looks like?

    * Hmmm, l wonder what our Kate looks like?

      Soledad
      New York, NY
      United States
      Thats no applesauce.

      Sometimes you do the right thing just because it’s right.

        cottoneyedjoe
        United States
        It's nice when a young person with children wins. I hope they can make it last.

          sully16
          Michigan
          Good for him, great story. Cheers

            Raven62
            25
            New Jersey
            United States
            Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

