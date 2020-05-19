 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 19, 2020, 10:00 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Former NBA player credits homeless man's good will for $300,000 lottery prize

May 19, 2020, 1:12 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mega MillionsMega Millions: Former NBA player credits homeless man's good will for $300,000 lottery prizeRating:

Basketball star says homeless man predicted his lucky win

By Kate Northrop

CALABASAS, Calif. — On May 12, Gilbert Arenas rushed out of the house to play his lucky numbers at his favorite gas station before it closed for the day. Along the way, a mix of good will, misfortune and luck brought him a Mega Millions 2nd prize of $309,694.

Arenas recounted his good fortune in an Instagram post.

Soon after leaving his home, Arenas realized his car did not have enough gas to get him to the station. He also forgot his wallet at home and had $10 on-hand. Stopping at the nearest gas station, he figured that $10 worth of gas would be enough to get him to his usual lottery spot just in time.

Just then, a homeless man walked up to Arenas and asked if he had any spare change.

Arena's first thought to himself was "I don't have time for this." He explained to the man that he had eight minutes to get to the other gas station to play his numbers before they closed.

The man asked him why he couldn't just play his numbers at the gas station he was currently at. "The other gas station lets me push the buttons myself," Arenas replied. He admitted he lied about which gas station he was headed off to so as to add to his urgency and not waste anymore time.

The basketball star then offered to give the man $5 and use his other $5 to get him across town.

"You won't make it on $5," the man told Arenas. "Keep the $10, and after you win, hook me up with $20!"

"Are you sure?" Arenas asked.

"Yes," the man replied. "I know you're gonna win."

After the exchange, Arenas did not actually make it to his favorite gas station in time.

The former NBA player woke up the next day and checked his text messages. "Congratulations," a message read. "U won 300k." It sounded like a scam, plus he never actually got to play his lucky numbers in time for the draw. He ignored it.

Later, Arenas made his regular trip to his lucky gas station to play the Powerball game for that night's draw. The owner of the station approached him and revealed that he played Arenas' usual numbers on his behalf because he closed early that day. As it turns out, the text message he received earlier was not a scam, but a very honest act.

Arenas hit five numbers on the May 12 Mega Millions draw: 7,16, 27, 44, and 52. Had he picked 5 as the Mega Number, he would have been the lucky winner of the $248 million jackpot.

On Saturday, Arenas returned to the other gas station to find the homeless man and gave him a share of the winnings. He did not disclose the amount, citing the man's safety.

"He jumped up and hugged me for five minutes crying and then started to pray," Arenas recalled. "I've given back to the homeless but never was blessed by one. His good-hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket."

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Note: The quotations in this story have been changed to remove profanity, but the meanings are the same as what appeared on Instagram.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

11 comments. Last comment 18 minutes ago by Soledad.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
346 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 1:38 pm - IP Logged

Basketball star says homeless man predicted his lucky win

By Kate Northrop

On May 12, Gilbert Arenas rushed out of the house to play his lucky numbers at his favorite gas station before it closed for the day. Along the way, a mix of good will, misfortune and luck brought him a Mega Millions 2nd prize of $309,694.

Arenas recounted his good fortune in an Instagram post.

Soon after leaving his home, Arenas realized his car did not have enough gas to get him to the station. He also forgot his wallet at home and had $10 on-hand. Stopping at the nearest gas station, he figured that $10 worth of gas would be enough to get him to his usual lottery spot just in time.

Just then, a homeless man walked up to Arenas and asked if he had any spare change.

Arena's first thought to himself was "I don't have time for this." He explained to the man that he had eight minutes to get to the other gas station to play his numbers before they closed.

The man asked him why he couldn't just play his numbers at the gas station he was currently at. "The other gas station lets me push the buttons myself," Arenas replied. He admitted he lied about which gas station he was headed off to so as to add to his urgency and not waste anymore time.

The basketball star then offered to give the man $5 and use his other $5 to get him across town.

"You won't make it on $5," the man told Arenas. "Keep the $10, and after you win, hook me up with $20!"

"Are you sure?" Arenas asked.

"Yes," the man replied. "I know you're gonna win."

After the exchange, Arenas did not actually make it to his favorite gas station in time.

The former NBA player woke up the next day and checked his text messages. "Congratulations," a message read. "U won 300k." It sounded like a scam, plus he never actually got to play his lucky numbers in time for the draw. He ignored it.

Later, Arenas made his regular trip to his lucky gas station to play the Powerball game for that night's draw. The owner of the station approached him and revealed that he played Arenas' usual numbers on his behalf because he closed early that day. As it turns out, the text message he received earlier was not a scam, but a very honest act.

Arenas hit five numbers on the May 12 Mega Millions draw: 7,16, 27, 44, and 52. Had he picked 5 as the Mega Number, he would have been the lucky winner of the $248 million jackpot.

On Saturday, Arenas returned to the other gas station to find the homeless man and gave him a share of the winnings. He did not disclose the amount, citing the man's safety.

"He jumped up and hugged me for five minutes crying and then started to pray," Arenas recalled. "I've given back to the homeless but never was blessed by one. His good-hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket."

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Note: The quotations in this story have been changed to remove profanity, but the meanings are the same as what appeared on Instagram.

Might not come when you want it to....But its always on time when a win happens. Congratulations!

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    Utahplayer
    Avatar
    New Member
    SLC, UT
    United States
    Member #205859
    April 15, 2020
    14 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 2:00 pm - IP Logged

    Out of all the characters in this story, my praise goes to the store employee that not only bought the ticket, but was honest enough to say, I bought in for him, and not me.  Could have been a big temptation.

    Fifteen years on this side of winning a jackpot, hoping to be on the other side soon.

      Cool12
      Avatar
      ST.LOUIS,MISSOURI
      United States
      Member #148373
      October 30, 2013
      954 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 3:58 pm - IP Logged

      Out of all the characters in this story, my praise goes to the store employee that not only bought the ticket, but was honest enough to say, I bought in for him, and not me.  Could have been a big temptation.

      I agree the store owner deserves a special award for honesty and the homeless man could

      have been sent to see how humble Arenas was good spending

        kennedygrandma8
        kennedygrandma8's avatar - nw shadow.jpg
        Gastonia
        United States
        Member #62099
        June 17, 2008
        146 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 5:17 pm - IP Logged

        Great Great story

          angelsky31
          angelsky31's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
          Nassau
          Bahamas
          Member #162663
          January 8, 2015
          160 Posts
          Online
          Posted: Today, 6:02 pm - IP Logged

          The homeless man had confidence that he was a winner. I'm happy that he remembered the homeless man.

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6127 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 6:13 pm - IP Logged

            "it says Gil rushed out of the house to play he's lucky numbers." According to celebrity net worth, Gil is worth $40Mil, but during his professional career, he made $160 mil plus 10's of millions in endorsements. Glad to see the guy putting money toward education. If  Gil can do it, l can certainly see Bill Gates rushing out of the house to play he's lucky numbers as well. 

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              cottoneyedjoe
              cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

              United States
              Member #197033
              March 28, 2019
              502 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 7:05 pm - IP Logged

              Out of all the characters in this story, my praise goes to the store employee that not only bought the ticket, but was honest enough to say, I bought in for him, and not me.  Could have been a big temptation.

              I agree, and after all the stories we hear about dishonest clerks trying to rip off hapless players, it's nice to hear about an honest one who goes the extra mile for a loyal customer.

              ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

                rcbbuckeye
                rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                Texas
                United States
                Member #55887
                October 23, 2007
                9919 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Today, 7:45 pm - IP Logged

                I agree, and after all the stories we hear about dishonest clerks trying to rip off hapless players, it's nice to hear about an honest one who goes the extra mile for a loyal customer.

                Great story. He has a relationship with that clerk, and it paid off. That's why I like to buy my tix at the little c-store that I go to. I know they won't cheat me.

                CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                  MsBee18
                  Avatar
                  Florida
                  United States
                  Member #186825
                  January 2, 2018
                  217 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: Today, 9:34 pm - IP Logged

                  So what did the homeless person do to help him win? The clerk played his normal numbers right? I'm confused 

                    Utahplayer
                    Avatar
                    New Member
                    SLC, UT
                    United States
                    Member #205859
                    April 15, 2020
                    14 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: Today, 9:37 pm - IP Logged

                    So what did the homeless person do to help him win? The clerk played his normal numbers right? I'm confused 

                    Told him that he was going to win, and the thought of not pushing for money.

                    Fifteen years on this side of winning a jackpot, hoping to be on the other side soon.

                      Soledad
                      Avatar
                      New York, NY
                      United States
                      Member #140630
                      March 23, 2013
                      10131 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: Today, 9:42 pm - IP Logged

                      People never get it. Call it karma if you want. Old saying, give away every day it come back to you tenfold, maybe even twenty fold. Call it karma. Most don't get that. They may have to remember waking up to see the milk outside the door, or waking up to put it outside the door. Better days for all.

                      Shout out to Gilbert Arenas. That's his court.

                      Sometimes you do the right thing just because it’s right.

                         
                        Page 1 of 1