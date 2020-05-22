 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 22, 2020, 3:02 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Hoosier Lottery operator facing $3.6M fine for not meeting sales goal

May 22, 2020, 7:24 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Indiana LotteryIndiana Lottery: Hoosier Lottery operator facing $3.6M fine for not meeting sales goalRating:

By Kate Northrop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IGT Indiana, the private operator of the Hoosier Lottery, may be required to pay a $3.6 million fine to the state should it not meet its $300 million sales goal — a number that seems unobtainable at this point.

The lottery is projected to generate about $295 million to be sent to state coffers, which would include the $3.6 million penalty should they not meet the threshold.

Last year, the lottery sent a record $312 million to the state in surplus revenue, 6% higher than what is expected this year.

Under the lottery privatization contract revised in 2015, the state lottery's contributions work to reduce state excise taxes and help pay for pension obligations for public employees. Last year when $312 million was transferred to the state, IGT Indiana received a bonus performance payment of $11.2 million.

This year, if IGT Indiana somehow manages to exceed expectations and boosts net income above $310 million by June 30, it will split the surplus with the state.

It's not a surprise that the Hoosier Lottery is one of the many state lotteries that have taken a sales hit due to COVID-19. 224 lottery retailers were closed for varying durations during the past few months.

Carrie Stroud, chief of staff for the lottery commission, cited the lackluster jackpots in major games like Powerball and Mega Millions as a reason for the dip in addition to the coronavirus pandemic. "No Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots this year have hit $400 million yet," she said. "They've just kind of rolled and gotten hit at lower amounts." More casual players will tend to jump in and buy tickets when multi-state draw game jackpots near a half-billion dollars.

Taking into account a six-week stay-at-home order in Indiana, a more holistic perspective of the sales dip makes it seem surprisingly modest.

Sales for non-jackpot draw games like Daily 3 or Cash 5 are up $3.9 million, or 3.4%, compared to last year. Scratch-off sales have proven to be a beacon for many lotteries, with revenue in Indiana up $35.5 million, or 4.4%, since last year.

"It's surprising we have continued to do as well as we have," lottery commission member David Redden said. "Even though it's a shortfall it could be a lot worse."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
122864 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 7:41 am - IP Logged

Future Contracts will contain a Force Majeure Clause!

A Force Majeure Clause is a contract provision that relieves the parties from performing their contractual obligations when certain circumstances beyond their control arise. (ie: The current COVID-19 pandemic!)

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
    HUDSON, WI
    United States
    Member #202058
    November 7, 2019
    573 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 10:15 am - IP Logged

    Future Contracts will contain a Force Majeure Clause!

    A Force Majeure Clause is a contract provision that relieves the parties from performing their contractual obligations when certain circumstances beyond their control arise. (ie: The current COVID-19 pandemic!)

    If you were going to go into business of something on a large scale - like I don't know - the lottery?

    You would think they would already have had that!

    Skeptical

       
      Page 1 of 1