Louisiana Lottery making changes to Lotto game in August

Multi-draw ticket purchases to be limited in run-up to first drawing of new format

By Todd Northrop

For just the fourth time in the Louisiana Lottery's 28-year history, the state's flagship Lotto game is being changed in August.

The biggest change lottery players may notice is that the game's minimum starting jackpot has been doubled to $500,000. A large jackpot is important when trying attract current and new players to buy a ticket.

"There will be more to love about Lotto this summer with more frequent $1 million-plus jackpots that our loyal Lotto players enjoy," Lottery President Rose Hudson said. "Our players have spoken, and we listened with a Louisiana game that is still just a dollar."



To create larger starting jackpots, the redesigned game will add two numbers to the game's matrix, requiring players to select six numbers out of 42 and bumping up the overall odds of winning to 1 in 34.4. The current matrix is six of 40 with overall odds of 1 in 30.

The odds of winning the jackpot will change to 1 in 5,245,786 from the current odds of 1 in 3,838,380.



The match-5 and match-4 prizes will continue to be pari-mutuel, meaning the actual prize won will be determined by dividing each respective tier's prize pool by the total number of winners for that drawing. The match-5 prize will average $1,000 (down from a current average of $2,000) and the match-4 prize average stays the same at $50.

The new Lotto rules go into effect starting with the August 5th drawing.



Because the matrix will change, the Lottery will temporarily suspend the multidraw option for Lotto to prevent future draw purchases that eclipse the new version's sale date of Aug. 2. On Aug. 2, multidraw will return to full functionality under the new game matrix. The multidraw option allows players to purchase tickets for a select number of future drawings.



The Lotto multidraw option will be stepped down as follows: