 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 9, 2020, 11:42 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Last minute decision to buy a third ticket earns NC man $1 million from scratch-off lottery game

Jun 9, 2020, 10:26 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: Last minute decision to buy a third ticket earns NC man $1 million from scratch-off lottery gameRating:

Gut feeling? Pure instinct? Whatever it was, it helped the lucky winner score big-time

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina man must be feeling really good about his intuition right about now — his decision to head back into the store to buy a third scratch-off lottery ticket earned him a $1 million prize.

In early May, Larry Parks of Valdese purchased two $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off tickets for $30 each at Mel's Superette in Hickory. Parks left the store, but for some reason, he decided to go back in to buy one more. That third ticket turned out to be worth $1 million.

The maintenance mechanic originally assumed that buying those tickets would be enough to win back the amount he paid for the tickets. Expecting to reveal a $30 reward after scratching off a lottery ticket, he was not anticipating uncovering a $1 million prize.

On Wednesday, Parks claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He decided on taking the lump sum payout of $600,000 over the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. After federal and state taxes, he received $424,509. He plans on buying a new home and then saving the rest.

"I was just in the right place," he told the N.C. Education Lottery. "Something told me to go in and buy another one. If I hadn't, someone else would be sitting where I'm sitting right now, so I'm thankful for that."

After Parks' win, four of the sixteen $1 million prizes offered in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game have yet to be won. The game also offers four top prizes of $10 million, two of which have been claimed.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 11 minutes ago by music*.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
124271 Posts
Online
Posted: Today, 10:36 am - IP Logged

Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    music*
    music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3821 Posts
    Online
    Posted: Today, 11:31 am - IP Logged

    Congratulations to Larry Parks from Valdese, N.C.  $424,509.00 is definitely good news. A Lottery Dream Home is in his future.

     "Something told me to go in and buy another one." I believe he listened to the soft voice of the Holy Spirit. A gentle voice. Patriot

       
      Page 1 of 1