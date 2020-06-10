One Arizona lottery ticket wins $410 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first Mega Millions jackpot win for an Arizona player

By Todd Northrop

A single ticket sold in Arizona matched the winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing and is worth an estimated $410 million.

The lump-sum cash value of the jackpot is a staggering $316.8 million — up from the estimate of $308.2 million that was established on Saturday. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

We may never know who won the big prize because last year Arizona became one of the growing number of states to provide the option of anonymity for big lottery winners. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in August.

The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 1, 5, 9, 10, and 23, with Mega Ball number 22. The Megaplier was 2.

Apart from the jackpot, 1,130,901 tickets won $24,293,904 in prizes across the game's eight additional prize tiers in Tuesday's drawing.

13 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Florida, 1 from Maryland, 2 from Michigan, 1 from Minnesota, 1 from Mississippi, 2 from New York, 2 from Pennsylvania, 1 from South Carolina, and 2 from Washington.

Four of the second-prize winners — the tickets sold in Mississippi and South Carolina, as well as both tickets sold in New York — were purchased with the Megaplier option for an extra $1. Because they purchased the Megaplier, those tickets are now worth $2 million after being multiplier by the Megaplier number of 2.

74 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, 13 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $20,000, and 9 were sold in California, where the prize was $4,519 this drawing.

The full breakdown of results and prizes, including the official drawing video, can be found on USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Detail for June 9, 2020.

The jackpot-winning ticket sold in Arizona is the first Mega Millions jackpot winner in Arizona, and just the second Mega Millions jackpot winner from any state in 2020. It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since a $522 million Mega Millions ticket was claimed in California last September.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New Jersey on February 11. During this run, there were more than 17.6 million winning tickets sold, including the jackpot winner and 46 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.

With the jackpot being won Tuesday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million — down from the previous starting point of $40 million, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list actually shows the top 27 lottery jackpots of all time in order to include Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, which is the 27th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $425 million, Jan. 1, 2019 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New York Powerball: $420.9 million, Nov. 26, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $10 million) - Tennessee Mega Millions: $414 million, Mar. 18, 2014 (20 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida, Maryland Mega Millions: $410 million, Jun. 9, 2020 (33 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 17th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $316.8 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($410 million annuity) - Arizona Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $258.2 million cash, Aug. 7, 2013 ($448.4 million annuity) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $254.7 million cash, Nov. 26, 2016 ($420.9 million annuity) - Tennessee

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: