Wisconsin Lottery starts midday drawings

Jun 14, 2020, 9:55 am

Wisconsin Lottery starts midday drawings

Later evening draw times for Pick 3, Pick 4

By Todd Northrop

Wisconsin Lottery fans now have more opportunities to win big, with three of its games now drawing twice per day.

The state's Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing games will all receive new midday drawings, in addition to their current evening drawings. This brings Wisconsin games in line with most other state lotteries that already offer multiple daily drawings of popular games.

Now the only remaining states without midday drawings are Arizona, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington, and West Virginia.

The new Wisconsin Lottery midday drawings start Sunday, June 14, and take place at 1:30 pm Central Time.

As part of the revised drawing lineup, the evening draw times for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games is being moved to 9:00 pm, aligning with the current draw time of the All or Nothing game.

The prizes, odds of winning, and how to play Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing remain the same as before. Players will need to use new playslips for Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing, as the old playslips did not provide the ability to participate in the new draw times.

The Wisconsin Lottery uses computerized drawings, so the public is unable to see the actual drawing taking place.

All Wisconsin Lottery drawings are published on Lottery Post's Wisconsin Lottery Results page soon after each drawing.  The first midday drawing will be published at Lottery Post on Sunday afternoon.

4 comments.
SaraAnnRapp
SaraAnnRapp's avatar - Lottery-059.jpg

United States
Member #205233
March 19, 2020
185 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 11:34 am

Thanks for the info Todd. Smile

I noticed some of the lottery vending machines in various stores haven't been updated for the twice daily draws yet. Just FYI for anyone who buys their tickets that way as I often do.

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
    HUDSON, WI
    United States
    Member #202058
    November 7, 2019
    882 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 12:15 pm

    News Flash

    WI Lotto makes change to 2 drawings a day to make the trickle from Kenny’s wallet into a down pour.

    Cool

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2181 Posts
      Online
      Posted: Today, 12:53 pm

      Got to keep the tills filled with more money flowing in.   

        picktowin
        picktowin's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        wisconsin
        United States
        Member #49377
        January 28, 2007
        3469 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 1:05 pm

        It's about time !!

        To bad they didn't add the front and back pair.

        Probably be 20 more years before that happens

        Lol

           
          Page 1 of 1