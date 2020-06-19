 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 19, 2020, 8:06 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Arizona couple steps forward to claim $410 million Mega Millions jackpot

Jun 19, 2020, 3:54 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mega MillionsMega Millions: Arizona couple steps forward to claim $410 million Mega Millions jackpotRating:

Husband and wife receive the largest payout to any Arizona Lottery player in history

By Kate Northrop

GLENDALE, Az. — After it was announced that a lone winner from Arizona won big over a week ago, a couple from a residential area in Phoenix came forward on Thursday to claim the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot prize. It's the largest payout to any Arizona Lottery player ever and the 11th largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The Glendale husband and wife, 70 and 63 years-old respectively, matched all six numbers, 1, 5, 9, 10, and 23, along with the Mega Ball number 22, for the June 9 drawing. They chose to take the cash option over annual payments, which meant they took home a staggering $228 million after taxes.

The couple elected to remain anonymous as permitted by the state of Arizona. Recent legislation passed last August allows winners of jackpots of $100,000 or more request that their names not be made public. Before, state law had allowed winners to remain anonymous for only 90 days. The new measure to grant total anonymity aims to protect lottery winners from potential harassment or worse should their names become public.

(See Arizona becomes latest state to shield lottery winners' names, Lottery Post, Apr. 18, 2019.)

The winners did reveal a few details about their big win, despite keeping their identities a secret. One such detail was that they had picked their numbers based on family birthdays.

"My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way," the wife said. "I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I'd be lucky."

After faithfully playing the lottery for 38 years, their luck finally turned up.

"Of my God, oh my God, oh my God!" she exclaimed after discovering she won. She ran through the house to give her husband the unbelievable news, who is still in shock at instantly winning such an absurdly large amount of money.

"It's an amazing feeling, and this is proof that you can't win if you don't play," he remarked. "I feel lighter now, and it's incredible to know that there will never be another bill I can't pay."

Their newfound fortune will pay off their mortgage and support their children and grandchildren. They also plan to invest some of the money.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the lone winning ticket for the $410 million jackpot was sold at the Circle K at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale. The convenience store will receive a $50,000 commission for selling the ticket, which it plans to donate to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

This jackpot had rolled 33 times since it was last won in New Jersey on February 11. The win marks the largest Mega Millions jackpot since the $522 million Mega Millions jackpot was claimed in California last September.

After jackpot was hit in Arizona, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was reset to its new starting point of $20 million — down from the previous starting point of $40 million, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night, featuring a jackpot of $26 million.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 36 minutes ago by MADDOG10.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
hearsetrax
hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3255 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 4:07 pm - IP Logged

Party

    Unlucky-Kenny
    Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
    HUDSON, WI
    United States
    Member #202058
    November 7, 2019
    922 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 4:34 pm - IP Logged

    Congrats to the couple who won!

    Glad their state allowed them to stay out of the lime light - will make managing it easier.

    Too bad my state wants the big jackpot winners to get mugged -

      brees2012
      brees2012's avatar - animal whale.jpg

      United States
      Member #125173
      March 26, 2012
      285 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 4:34 pm - IP Logged

      Congrats to the winners!! 

      Ready To Win ....Mega Millions  & Powerball Lottery !!! 

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3255 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 4:56 pm - IP Logged

        Congrats to the couple who won!

        Glad their state allowed them to stay out of the lime light - will make managing it easier.

        Too bad my state wants the big jackpot winners to get mugged -

        I'm still surprised that Virginia became an anonymous state

        but who knows thar may come a time all states will allow it 

          maximumfun
          maximumfun's avatar - Lottery-030.jpg

          United States
          Member #124612
          March 16, 2012
          3603 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 5:04 pm - IP Logged

          Congratulations to the winners! Disney

            EdG1955
            Avatar
            Marana AZ
            United States
            Member #145337
            August 3, 2013
            253 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 6:09 pm - IP Logged

            Since it wasn't me, I'm glad it was at least a fellow Arizonan.  Congrats!!

              MADDOG10
              MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
              50
              Beautiful Florida
              United States
              Member #5709
              July 18, 2004
              23908 Posts
              Online
              Posted: Today, 7:30 pm - IP Logged

              Excellent. enjoy your new found winnings.  Congratulations !

                                                           

                                                             "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

                 
                Page 1 of 1