NJ Lottery announces new evening draw times and other changes

Jun 22, 2020, 6:04 pm

By Todd Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery is modernizing its core games line-up starting June 29 with a new draw time, new way to watch, and a bigger starting jackpot for Jersey Cash 5.

The evening draw time for Pick 3, Pick 4, Jersey Cash 5, and Pick 6 is changing and moving exclusively to livestreaming. Additionally, the Jersey Cash 5 game is becoming a little harder to win, with a larger starting jackpot — increasing from an estimated $75,000 to a guaranteed $100,000.

New Jersey Lottery evening drawings are moving from 7:57 pm to 10:57 pm daily. New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced that starting June 29 New Jersey Lottery's core games will be drawn later in the evening to allow players more time and opportunity to get their tickets for their favorite games.

The later draw time also brings the NJ Lottery's core game drawings closer in timing to the big multi-state games, Mega Millions and Powerball. The midday drawings remain at 12:59 pm, daily.

Live drawings will no longer air on broadcast TV, but instead will be livestreamed on the Lottery's Facebook page and at NJLottery.com. Previously, WPIX-11 and WPHL-17 aired live drawings for the New Jersey Lottery.

Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will still be aired on WABC-TV and WTXF stations.

Draw results can always be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page soon after each drawing.

Bigger jackpots coming to Jersey Cash 5

Also starting on June 29, the starting jackpots for Jersey Cash 5 are increasing from an estimated $75,000 to a guaranteed $100,000.

To support the larger jackpots, players will select five numbers from 1 to 45 for a chance at the new higher jackpot pool. Currently, players choose five numbers from 1 to 43.

"The new matrix allows the New Jersey Lottery to offer bigger, guaranteed jackpots to our loyal Jersey Cash 5 players," said Executive Director Carey. "In 2019, we awarded jackpot prizes to more than 150 winners. With this change, we will still be able to award plenty of jackpots to players in the Garden State while ensuring the jackpots start bigger and climb faster."

Lottery Post Staff

At least they are still going to show their draws!

My state is all closed doors and curtains.

Hiding Behind Computer

Good luck NJ players on your new Cash 5!

    This is nice and all, but what they really need to do is refresh/update Pick-6

      What this press release spin doesn't say about the changes to Jersey Cash 5 is that increasing the numbers selection from 43 to 45 numbers will greatly increase the odds of hitting the top jackpot - making it harder for players to win big.

      Currently the odds of hitting the top progressive jackpot is about one in 1 million, according to the NJ Lottery. So now with more numbers to chose from it will increase the odds significantly, making the chances of scoring the top jackpot more difficult.

      And so while the NJ Lottery spins hard about bigger and faster jackpots that it only so because where now the top jackpot is hit very often and then resets to $75,000, it is likely to be hit less and thus will grow faster as players spend more hoping to hit the larger jackpot.

      This is cynical move in the midst of economic upheaval and a pandemic to increase sales or more truthfully, take more money from players. In the NJ Lottery Commission meeting earlier this year for approval of the change, the lottery executive director said the change to Jersey Cash 5 is expected to increase annual sales from 4 to 8 percent and generate an additional $2 to $4 million in net revenue.

      Still, for only $1 for a base play and an additional $1 for the extra multiplier (which does not apply to the top jackpot), the odds are far better for Jersey players on this game than in chasing the more expensive national lottery draw games such as Powerball and Mega-Millions.

      As to doing away with the television drawings and going all live-streaming, I agree that it is good that it is still a transparent drawing with real balls and not the computerized drawings like in Delaware, which obviously can be easily manipulated since a computer has to be programmed and CANNOT be truly random.

         
