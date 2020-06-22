NJ Lottery announces new evening draw times and other changes

By Todd Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery is modernizing its core games line-up starting June 29 with a new draw time, new way to watch, and a bigger starting jackpot for Jersey Cash 5.

The evening draw time for Pick 3, Pick 4, Jersey Cash 5, and Pick 6 is changing and moving exclusively to livestreaming. Additionally, the Jersey Cash 5 game is becoming a little harder to win, with a larger starting jackpot — increasing from an estimated $75,000 to a guaranteed $100,000.

New Jersey Lottery evening drawings are moving from 7:57 pm to 10:57 pm daily. New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced that starting June 29 New Jersey Lottery's core games will be drawn later in the evening to allow players more time and opportunity to get their tickets for their favorite games.

The later draw time also brings the NJ Lottery's core game drawings closer in timing to the big multi-state games, Mega Millions and Powerball. The midday drawings remain at 12:59 pm, daily.

Live drawings will no longer air on broadcast TV, but instead will be livestreamed on the Lottery's Facebook page and at NJLottery.com. Previously, WPIX-11 and WPHL-17 aired live drawings for the New Jersey Lottery.

Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will still be aired on WABC-TV and WTXF stations.

Draw results can always be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page soon after each drawing.

Bigger jackpots coming to Jersey Cash 5

Also starting on June 29, the starting jackpots for Jersey Cash 5 are increasing from an estimated $75,000 to a guaranteed $100,000.

To support the larger jackpots, players will select five numbers from 1 to 45 for a chance at the new higher jackpot pool. Currently, players choose five numbers from 1 to 43.

"The new matrix allows the New Jersey Lottery to offer bigger, guaranteed jackpots to our loyal Jersey Cash 5 players," said Executive Director Carey. "In 2019, we awarded jackpot prizes to more than 150 winners. With this change, we will still be able to award plenty of jackpots to players in the Garden State while ensuring the jackpots start bigger and climb faster."