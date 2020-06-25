Massachusetts lottery offices reopen for prizes of $5,000 or more

New claim procedure based on last names, some offices re-open by appointment only

By Kate Northrop

As of Wednesday, June 24, Massachusetts lottery offices are now open for large prize claims of $5,000 or more with some restrictions in place depending on the office location.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford and Worcester claim centers are open for those collecting winnings valued $5,000 to $99,999. Lottery offices hours of operation are weekdays from 8:45 am to 4:00 pm. Players must follow a claim schedule according to the first letter of their last name, listed below.

Date First letter of last name Wed., June 24 A, B Thu., June 25 C, D, E Fri., June 26 F, G, H, I, J Mon., June 29 K, L, M Tue., June 30 N, O, P, Q, R Wed., July 1 S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

The Springfield and Woburn lottery offices are open and processing claims of $5,000 or more by appointment only. Players can schedule an appointment at one of those offices by calling one of the following numbers.

Springfield: 413-781-3880 or 781-849-5555

Woburn: 781-935-2668 or 781-849-5555

The Massachusetts Lottery urges winners to download, print and complete a claim form prior to your visit to expedite the process. Players must bring their signed winning ticket, completed claim form, government-issued photo ID, and proof of Social Security Number.

Those looking to claim prizes of $100,000 or more must call (781) 849-5555 to speak with a Grand Prize Coordinator, who will help you schedule an appointment to claim your prize.

Claims for prizes of $50,000 or less can still be submitted by mail.