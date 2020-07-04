 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 4, 2020, 8:08 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Happy Independence Day

Jul 4, 2020, 6:31 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Independence DayIndependence Day: Happy Independence DayRating:

From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 6 minutes ago by brees2012.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Big Joey
Avatar
Louisiana
United States
Member #191895
August 27, 2018
579 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 6:59 am - IP Logged

I will be barbecuing baby back ribs, and grilling hamburgers for a low key 4th of July with my family social distancing. 

All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

    hearsetrax
    hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

    United States
    Member #52343
    May 21, 2007
    3261 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 7:38 am - IP Logged

      brees2012
      brees2012's avatar - animal whale.jpg

      United States
      Member #125173
      March 26, 2012
      287 Posts
      Online
      Posted: Today, 8:02 am - IP Logged

      Happy "4th" of July! 

      Ready To Win ....Mega Millions  & Powerball Lottery !!! 

         
        Page 1 of 1