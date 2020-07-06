 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 6, 2020, 1:47 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Mississippi Lottery announces three new scratch-off games

Jul 6, 2020, 7:48 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mississippi LotteryMississippi Lottery: Mississippi Lottery announces three new scratch-off gamesRating:

4 games to retire by the end of the month

By Kate Northrop

In a press release, the Mississippi Lottery announced three new scratch-off lottery games. Starting Tuesday, July 7, Mississippi players will be able to find these scratch-off lottery games at official retailers.

The lottery will be retiring four games to make room for the new entries.

The prices and top prizes for the games are listed below:

GamePriceTop PrizeTotal Top Prize Count
Strike It Rich!$5$100,0004
Bonus Crossword$3$35,0004
Money Bags Doubler$2$20,0005

The four scratch-off games the lottery is retiring are Happy Holidays Y'ALL, Fast 50's, Money Bags, and Love Y'ALL. The top prizes for Happy Holidays Y'ALL and Money Bags have all been claimed.

Two top prizes of $2,500 have yet to be claimed for the Love Y'ALL game, while only one top prize of $2,000 remains for the Fast 50's game.

The last possible day to purchase a ticket from any of these games will be Friday, July 31, 2020. Players will have until October 29, 2020 to claim prizes for the retiring games.

Players looking to try out the new games can locate nearby retailers that sell official lottery tickets using the Lottery Places app.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 3 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2201 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 11:11 am - IP Logged

Glad they are coming right along nicely.   This morning on FB was a picture of the Governor of a neighboring state and I made a comment on them not giving the citizens the right to vote on a lottery. 

     
    Page 1 of 1