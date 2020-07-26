One NJ lottery ticket wins $124 million Mega Millions jackpot

Jackpot resets to $20 million for Tuesday draw

By Kate Northrop

BAYONNE, N.J. — One lucky player from New Jersey will claim a $124 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot after holding the lone winning ticket that matched all five numbers in the Friday, July 24, 2020 drawing.

Yesterday, the New Jersey Lottery announced that the sole person to win the Mega Millions draw last night purchased the ticket from Brenda's Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne. The winning numbers were 8, 33, 39, 54, and 58, with Mega Ball number 17. The Megaplier was 3.

Should the winner choose to take the annuity option, they will receive an estimated prize of $124,000,000 over 30 installments. Taking the cash option — $100,800,000 — isn't too shabby either.

"Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million-dollar jackpot!" Executive Director James A. Carey, Jr. announced in a New Jersey Lottery press release. "We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this 'MEGA' jackpot prize."

2020 is the year for New Jersey lottery players, as well as the New Jersey Lottery as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. In just this year alone, this win marks the fourth multi-state prize awarded to a New Jersey resident.

"Our 50th Anniversary year has found us on a success streak," Carey said in the release. "In February it was the $202 million Mega Millions jackpot, in April the $190 million Powerball jackpot, earlier in July it was the Cash4Life $1,000 dollars a day for life jackpot, and now our second Mega Millions jackpot. We can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for us."

In addition to the jackpot, 23,995 New Jersey players claimed a cumulative $103,222 in prizes valued anywhere from $2 to $600.

The retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a $30,000 commission. The New Jersey Lottery is planning a press event to be held Monday at which they will present the check to the store.

Now that the Mega Millions lottery has been won, the jackpot will reset to $20 million for next Tuesday's draw, July 28 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays.

The last Mega Millions jackpot worth $414 million was claimed by a couple from Glendale, Arizona on June 18.

The lucky winner has one year from the date of the drawing, July 24, 2020, to claim the prize.