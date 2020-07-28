 
Australian woman wins second major lottery prize

Jul 28, 2020, 9:06 pm

After playing for over 50 years, TattsLotto player who scores $2 million prize is no stranger to big wins

By Kate Northrop

A woman from South Gippsland, Australia is familiar with the shock of winning a major lottery prize. After discovering that her ticket matched all six numbers in the July 25, 2020 TattsLotto drawing, she got to relive the experience once more.

This prize is a bit heftier than the last — she was one of ten to win a top prize of $2 million (US$1,432,300) as compared to her previous win a few years ago, which was in the hundred-thousands.

"I don't know how to feel. I haven't come down off cloud nine yet," the woman said. "It's a good feeling. I think I'll be numb for a little while yet."

The lucky winner also revealed that she has played TattsLotto every week without fail ever since the game began in 1972, and she doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon.

"I'm going to keep playing," she stated. "I just love visiting my regular outlet every week, so I'll be back again, that's for sure!"

To player's winning numbers in the TattsLotto draw are 6, 9, 16, 32, 37, and 44 with supplementary numbers 11 and 12. After taxes, she took home $1,428,000 (US$1,022,592). The winning ticket was purchased at Nextra Leongatha Newsagency on Bair Street in Leongatha. Owner Deb Watchorn was over-the-moon knowing that she sold it at her store.

"Such fabulous news during these uncertain times!" she exclaimed.

Watchorn decorated the store with signs, balloons, and even offered customers some sweet treats to celebrate the sale. She anticipates that local customers are going to feel excited knowing that there is a recent win in the area.

As luck would have it, it's also not the only top prize-winning ticket the store has sold. Over the last ten years, the magazine store sold four lottery tickets that won division one prizes, the highest prize tier for Australian Lottery games. The most recent division one ticket was sold in May 2016 from the Oz Lotto game, worth $40 million (US$28,648,000).

"It's fantastic selling lottery tickets to our customers every day," Watchorn said. "It's great to give them a chance to dream, and when they win, it's an amazing feeling knowing it will change their lives."

As far as future plans go, the anonymous player said she wants to share the winnings with her family.

"I've got a big family, so I can't wait to celebrate and share it with them," she said. "I consider myself very lucky. I'm very lucky indeed."

Lottery Post Staff

 She won hundreds of thousands before this major win.  What did she do with those winnings? That will say a lot about how she will handle her million dollar jackpot. Plus we do not know her financial situation.

 Congratulations to this winner down under!Party

 "We are all in this together!"

 Congratulations to this winner down under!Party

 "We are all in this together!" 

    Oh Yeah, the smell is the same, but better the second time around!

     

    good morning money GIF

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

       
