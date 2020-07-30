 
One takeout order earns an Uber Eats driver a lottery jackpot

Jul 30, 2020, 2:22 pm

North Carolina Lottery: One takeout order earns an Uber Eats driver a lottery jackpot

All it took was a well-placed $10 tip

By Kate Northrop

After a shift of delivering takeout meals to hungry customers, one Uber Eats driver decided to try his luck at a scratch-off lottery game with a $10 tip he earned from one of his orders. As it turns out, that tip was well-spent — it earned him a top prize of $200,000.

A day of driving meant Keith Wishon of Lewisville, North Carolina had to stop at a gas station on Shallowford Road in Lewisville to fill up his tank. While there, he decided to head into the Four Brother's Food Store. He ended up purchasing a $200,000 Triple Play scratch-off ticket for $5 and headed home.

When he got inside, he scratched the ticket and was immediately floored.

"I had to sit down, my legs got so weak," he recalled.

He then brought the ticket into the other room to show his brother and 93-year-old mother, who he lives with and takes care of. They both had a similar reaction.

"We were kind of all in shock," he told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "We had nothing to say. We couldn't believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it."

The delivery driver visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his jackpot prize and took home $141,501 after federal and state taxes.

"My roof leaks, my water heater's leaking, plumbing, everything in the house is in real bad shape," he said in a press release. Now, he can put the money toward much-needed home repairs and plans on saving the rest for retirement.

Wishon beat the 1 in 1.2 million odds of winning a $200,000 top prize from the scratch-off game and is the fourth person to claim one. Two top prizes remain, along with six second-tier prizes worth $5,000 and 133 third-tier prizes worth $1,000.

Thankfully, Wishon no longer has to worry about a leaky roof.

"It's hard to explain," he admitted through happy tears. "I'm overwhelmed."

Lottery Post Staff

music*
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3908 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 3:58 pm

"Happy Tears!"  Always good to see those.  Did he do a silent scream or out loud?

 $141,501.00 will definitely mean home repairs will be done.

 Wishon will always trade $5.00 for $141,501.00

 "We are all in this together!" 

    Big Joey
    Louisiana
    United States
    Member #191895
    August 27, 2018
    605 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 5:00 pm

    Water leaks are a breeding ground for Stachybotrys, commonly called Toxic Black Mold.

    All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

      Bleudog101
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2221 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 5:44 pm

      Folks complain about the NCEL...not the first and won't be the last big win story from that state.   Just think of that Powerball lady there who hopefully dumped her drug dealing boyfriend who I think is still in prison.

      Anyway, go with a tankless water heater; mine is over 20 years old and not one bit of maintenance.   Fix up your home and maybe pay down your mortgage if you have one..but that's just me.   Don't miss that one bit owing money!!

        music*
        Fresno, California
        United States
        Member #157851
        August 2, 2014
        3908 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Yesterday, 7:21 pm

        As Dave Ramsey and his co-host Chris Hogan would say, "you will soon be an everyday millionaire".

         Tankless water heater? I will try to remember that. 

         Marie Holmes and "Hot Sauce" are the PB winners. He has some more years left in his prison stay. I hope she is spending some of her winnings on professional counselors. "The people perish for lack of wisdom".

         "We are all in this together!" 

           
