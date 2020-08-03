Virginia Lottery releases new Keno game

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery has added a new draw game to its arsenal for lottery enthusiasts to test their luck.

Virginian lottery players can now try their hand at Keno, a fast-paced lottery where drawings take place every four minutes and players have a chance to win prizes of up to $1 million.

Players wager $1 to $10 every drawing and attempt to match 20 winning numbers to a drawn pool of numbers ranging from 1-80.

According to Kevin Hall, the Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery, many lottery enthusiasts have requested the Keno-style game be made available.

"Keno is a great addition to our existing product mix," Hall said. "We've heard from many customers over the years asking for this popular game, and we're delighted to now offer it. And, by continuing to engage with our players in new and different ways, the Virginia Lottery is fulfilling its mission of raising funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth."

Drawing results are available on the Virginia Lottery's mobile app and website. They can also be viewed on television monitors at select Virginia Lottery locations. Those looking to participate in the new game can watch the Lottery's instructional video and must be 18 years of age or older to play.

Keno was first offered by a U.S. Lottery in 1991, with 21 states offering the game today. There's certainly reason to offer it, as the quick draw game accounts for more than $4 billion in annual sales across the country.

Odds of winning the $1 million top prize are steep — 1 in 8,911,711 to be exact — but the odds of winning any prize range from 1 in 2.8 to 1 in 16.6 based on how many spots are played.