 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited August 5, 2020, 9:00 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Texas lottery thief caught after attempting to cash stolen tickets

Aug 5, 2020, 6:31 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Texas LotteryTexas Lottery: Texas lottery thief caught after attempting to cash stolen ticketsRating:

By Kate Northrop

GEORGETOWN, Tx. — A thief who stole two whole bins of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets from a gas station has been caught by police after he attempted to cash in a prize.

On July 19 at 3:00 am, surveillance cameras captured the moment Kendall Hayes, 27, broke into the Copper Ridge Market on TX-29 in Georgetown. A man identified as Hayes pulled up to the convenience store in his car and smashed an object through the glass door. He then snatched two bins of scratch-off lottery tickets and drove off in his vehicle.

That same day, he attempted to cash in one of the stolen tickets for a $200 prize at the Berry Creek Food Mart on TX-195, but then later went to the Jiffy Mart on Luther Drive to cash it in.

Hayes was identified as the man in the video surveillance by an investigator from the Burnet sheriff's office with the help of some tips, along with other recordings of Hayes entering various convenience stores he had also visited. It also helped that he had recognizable tattoos and public information on social media accounts.

Williamson County police also collaborated with the Burnet County sheriff's office after he had apparently tried to cash tickets in Burnet County from the same batch of tickets he stole from the gas station in Georgetown. 

On Monday, Hayes was charged with claiming a lottery ticket prize by fraud, which is a third-degree felony that could land someone in prison for a maximum of 10 years. He was booked into Williamson County Jail and was released the next day after posting bail set at $7,500.

Public records from Williamson and Burnet County also show that Hayes has committed various criminal acts in the past, with his earliest recorded offenses dating back to 2011. He has previously been charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and other controlled substances, and failing to appear for court in addition to fraudulently claiming a lottery ticket prize.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 32 minutes ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
1342 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 8:27 pm - IP Logged

The guy stole scratchers - does he know realize they can be tracked?

haha

glad they got him 

lock him up - surprised he didn't get someone else to try and cash them

for a possible 10 year bid how is the bail only 7500?

     
    Page 1 of 1