Washington Lottery makes new changes to its oldest game

After 36 years, the last "Daily Game" draw will occur on August 29, 2020

By Kate Northrop

OLYMPIA, Wa. — The Washington Lottery is making new changes to its longest-running game of 36 years, with the final drawing under the name "Daily Game" to occur on August 29, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

The draw game was initially released in 1984 under the name "Triple Choice" but then changed to "Daily Game" in 1987. 13,000 drawings later, it will be going through a rebranding once more.

Starting August 30, the "Daily Game" will be known as "Pick 3." Additionally, the Lottery is expanding the number of advance purchases a player can make. The rules themselves will not change, only that a player can buy 25 consecutive drawings instead of seven.

Between now and then, the Lottery is encouraging players to get their final plays in before the last three numbers are drawn under the historic name. They also hope to invoke a sense of nostalgia for the '80s, during which the game was released.

"Daily Game is a core part of our heritage here at Washington's Lottery and was one of the games that got us started," Washington's Lottery Director Marcus Glasper said in a news release. "It remains a popular game today, and many people have a sense of nostalgia when thinking about it and the mid-1980's when it started, so before we change to Pick 3, we want to give our players a few last chances to enjoy Daily Game as they know it."

The very first numbers to ever be drawn for the Daily Game were 4, 5, and 3. When the game had its debut on Wednesday, January 18, 1984, players might remember a time when Ronald Regan was president, gas was $1.10 a gallon, and Apple began its ascent upon the release of the first Macintosh computer.

"While many things have changed since its introduction, one thing has remained constant — players' love of their daily chance to win playing Washington's Lottery," Glasper stated. "That said, now is the right time to make the name change. Pick 3 better describes the actual rules of the game, making it more approachable to new players, and also aligns well with our other games like Match 4 and Hit 5."

In the rebranded game, players will still pick three numbers from 0 to 9, decide on a Play Type combination, and choose a bet amount. Quick Picks will still be an option, which is when the player allows the computer to automatically choose three numbers to play for them. Drawings will continue to be held at the usual time, 8:00 pm PT, and lottery tickets can be purchased at prices ranging from $0.50 to $6 depending on the selected play style. Players have the chance to win prizes starting at $25 up to $500.

Before moving on to the new Pick 3 game, Washington's Lottery is taking to social media to highlight the era during which the Daily Game was released with some '80s- and Lottery-themed trivia. Those who are interested can check out what they have to offer on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @walottery.