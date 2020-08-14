$32.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot is currently the largest in the USA

It's also the second largest in the world

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Tx. — The Texas Lottery is up on the world stage as the Lotto Texas jackpot rolled to $32.35 million after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold for the Wednesday, August 12 drawing, making it the biggest prize in the United States right now.

The estimated annuitized jackpot amount is up for grabs in the next drawing to be held on Saturday, August 15. Not only is it the largest jackpot in North America right now, even above the current advertised $31 million Mega Millions jackpot, but it is also the second-largest jackpot in the world behind the €85 million (US$ 93.71 million) Euro Millions prize.

"Lotto Texas has been on an exciting run, and now the jackpot has emerged as the largest on the continent," Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission said in a news release. "This game has always been a favorite among Texas Lottery players, and we know they will be thrilled to play for one of the largest prizes in the world."

The last time the Lotto Texas jackpot was valued over $30 million was two years ago. A Houston resident claimed an advertised $30.25 million prize on the May 16, 2018 drawing after they purchased the lone winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The Lotto Texas game reached its highest-ever jackpot on June 19, 2004. At a staggering advertised value of $145 million, the jackpot was claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd after the sole winning ticket was bought in El Paso.

Only one player has won a Lotto Texas jackpot this year. On January 15, 2020, a Laredo resident claimed the $17.5 million prize.

It remains to be seen whether the Texas Lottery will continue to boast the largest jackpot in the country. Texas players interested in snagging the $32.25 million prize can purchase a lottery ticket for tomorrow's draw at 10:12 pm CT. The Mega Millions jackpot isn't far behind, with the next drawing for the $31 million jackpot scheduled for tonight at 11:00 pm ET.

"We want to remind our players to play responsibly," Grief said in a statement. "It only takes one ticket to win."

The world record for the largest jackpot ever is the $1.586 Powerball drawing held on January 13, 2016.