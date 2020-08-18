BREAKING: "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland charged with robbing jackpot winners of millions

Quick Links
Self-branded New York attorney is accused of stealing millions from his clients
By Kate Northrop
The self-titled "Lottery Lawyer" attorney who advised dozens of significant jackpot winners across the country is now being charged by New York federal prosecutors for stealing millions of dollars from his clients.
Jason "Jay" Kurland has been charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering in an indictment revealed today.
Prosecutors are estimating that Kurland stole more than $80 million from his clients throughout his long-running scheme. One of his victims won the record-breaking $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot in 2018, the second-largest jackpot to-date and the largest payout to a single player ever. Another winner he stole from won a $245 million Powerball jackpot in 2018. The cumulative winnings of all his victims over time amounts to about $3 billion.
Kurland has represented players from every corner of the nation, even appearing on national television to offer advice to lottery players everywhere.
"The biggest mistake people make is doing it on their own," he said of winning a big prize in 2019. "All the horror stories you hear is when people do it on their own."
An ironic statement, given the context.
According to prosecutors, Kurland advised the lottery winners to invest in entities managed by co-conspirators, which included former securities broker Frank Smookler, Christopher Chierchio, who is supposedly a big-name player in a Genovese crime family, and Frankie Russo.
Gerald J. McMahon, Chierchio's defense attorney, dismissed these accusations as fraudulent charges and claimed that his client was not involved in organized crime.
"If he were not Italian, there would be no accusation of this nature," he stated.
For pushing jackpot winners to invest in the co-conspirators' entities, Kurland was allegedly rewarded some of the cash. On the other end, Smookler, Chierchio, and Russo siphoned money from the investments.
Prosecutors described the schemers' lavish lifestyles in court documents, saying that they "profited handsomely" from their crimes and enjoyed the luxuries of "flying private jets, taking exotic vacations, buying boats, paying country club dues and even 'wrapping' luxury cars."
"Lottery winners can't believe their luck when they win millions of dollars, and the men we arrested this morning allegedly used that euphoric feeling to their advantage," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said. "The FBI New York discovered how these victims were persuaded to put large chunks of their cash into investments that benefited the defendants. Rather than try their luck at the lottery, these men resorted to defrauding the victims to get rich, but their gamble didn't pay off."
Thanks to Raven62 for the tip.
How long will it be until we'll see this story on "American Greed"?
Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes." That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing. Who knows? Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."
Will the identity of the 1.5 billion dollar win be revealed in court? How do you conceal that?
"The lottery winners paid between $75,000 and $200,000 in upfront payments to hire Mr. Kurland and his law firm, according to court papers. Mr. Kurland then charged monthly fees of between $15,000 and $50,000".
After persuading the lottery winners to invest, the four men then spent some of the funds on golf club memberships, yachts, private jets, a Porsche and other luxury cars and shopping sprees at stores like Fendi, prosecutors said.
Law enforcement officials had been wiretapping the men’s phone calls for months, including conversations in which they discussed whether they might go to jail.
"The lottery winners paid between $75,000 and $200,000 in upfront payments to hire Mr. Kurland and his law firm, according to court papers. Mr. Kurland then charged monthly fees of between $15,000 and $50,000".
After persuading the lottery winners to invest, the four men then spent some of the funds on golf club memberships, yachts, private jets, a Porsche and other luxury cars and shopping sprees at stores like Fendi, prosecutors said.
Law enforcement officials had been wiretapping the men’s phone calls for months, including conversations in which they discussed whether they might go to jail.
Greed will catch up with these wolves in sheeps clothing. May these winners recoup their money. It stinks that you don't know who to trust.
