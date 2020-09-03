 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited September 3, 2020, 6:50 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

SC Lottery claim center closed after exposure to COVID-19

Sep 3, 2020, 12:23 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
South Carolina LotterySouth Carolina Lottery: SC Lottery claim center closed after exposure to COVID-19Rating:

By Kate Northrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery's Columbia claim center on Assembly Street closed yesterday, Wed., Sept. 2 after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was closed for cleaning and disinfection that afternoon when staff was notified of the exposure. According to a press release, the employee who came into contact with the coronavirus only worked in the back office and did not interact with the public. The other staff members working at the claim center will also be monitored and have voluntarily begun to quarantine.

It was not made clear whether any employees were tested for the coronavirus.

The claim center will be closed through Labor Day and will reopen on Tue., Sept. 8 at 8:30 am. The office will be staffed by employees who are not under quarantine.

The Lottery recommends alternatively claiming prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 by mail or waiting for the reopening to present the claim in-person. Winners can view the claim form from the official South Carolina Education Lottery's website. Prizes valued over $100,000 can only be claimed in-person.

Before making a claim by mail, players should keep copies of their claim form and ticket for their records.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by music*.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
128982 Posts
Offline

Closed due to covid-19 exposure:

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    music*
    music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
    USN United States Navy
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3958 Posts
    Offline

    This virus is dangerous and frightening. It has done too much damage to the Lottery already.

     "We are all in this together!" 

       
      Page 1 of 1