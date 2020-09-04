 
$232 million Powerball lottery winner from South Dakota lists ranch for sale

Sep 4, 2020, 11:18 am

After the Big Win: $232 million Powerball lottery winner from South Dakota lists ranch for sale

Rancher who won jackpot in 2009 will move on from sprawling property he purchased with winnings

By Kate Northrop

VALE, S.D. — A South Dakota rancher who won a $232 Powerball jackpot in 2009 is selling the sprawling near-50,000 acre property he purchased with his lottery winnings.

Neal Wanless, then 23 years old, lived up to his reputation as a young and ambitious cowboy after buying and amassing an extensive working ranch with his Powerball winnings. He originally took home a lump sum prize of $88.5 million after taxes were deducted.

Eleven years later, the Bismarck Trail Ranch is listed for sale with Hall & Hall for $41.15 million.

After purchasing the ranch in 2009, Wanless made a number of improvements, which are included in the listing. The ranch boasts four custom homes, numerous working facilities and Morton outbuildings, new equestrian amenities, and space for thousands of cows and wild horses to roam.

"The main improvements are immaculate, very well built, and well maintained," said Robb Nelson, the broker of the property said. "You can clearly see the pride in ownership that the seller has had!"

Listing agents remarked that Wanless is selling the ranch to be able to spend more time with his in-laws at their cattle ranch in Canada.

The Powerball winner didn't always have financial security and a stable work-life. Before Wanless had scooped the jackpot, which was one of the largest undivided prizes in U.S. history at the time, he and his family raised cattle, sheep, and horses on a 320-acre ranch in the nation's seventh-poorest county (ranked in 2007). They did not own a phone, and a mobile home of their was repossessed a year before they got their lucky break. According to a neighboring farmer, they were just getting by.

"They've been real short on finances for a long time," Dave Assman, a neighboring landowner said. "They are from real meager means, I guess you'd say."

The family also earned extra cash on the side by selling scrap metal, but that source of income dwindled as the price of iron dropped.

"They work hard, backbreaking hard work," family friend Cath Vrbka added.

The Bismarck Trail Ranch was the well-deserved home and livelihood of a lottery player who went from rags to riches. Now, someone else will get to enjoy and make use of the stretching land and facilities.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
Nikkicute
Nikkicute's avatar - wi lotto3.jpg
Wisconsin
United States
Member #123286
February 17, 2012
4085 Posts
Offline

That property definitely took a lot of money to MAINTAINYes Nod

That's the thing for me with these big lottery purchases, it's the cost to maintain, the monthly bills.

He had fun with it for 11 years.

    AceKicka
    AceKicka's avatar - Lottery-057.jpg
    Triad, N Carolina
    United States
    Member #53115
    June 24, 2007
    6521 Posts
    Online

    Jack-in-the-Box ..... said Dave, (what kind of) man??   ROFL  Green laugh

    "Game On.......'CAUSE ACE HAS YOUR NUMBER!!"

                                                                              -- (AceKicka '07)

      Raven62
      Raven62's avatar - binary
      25
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      129079 Posts
      Offline

      When Dreams Change: It's Okay to Let Go and Move On;

      https://tinybuddha.com/blog/when-dreams-change-its-okay-to-let-go-and-move-on/

      Good Luck with your new dreams and your PowerBall Winnings!

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        Vergie6
        Vergie6's avatar - DSCN4491
        25
        I love cats!
        North Carolina
        United States
        Member #59853
        March 29, 2008
        48456 Posts
        Online

        When Dreams Change: It's Okay to Let Go and Move On;

        https://tinybuddha.com/blog/when-dreams-change-its-okay-to-let-go-and-move-on/

        Good Luck with your new dreams and your PowerBall Winnings!

        Thanks Raven...saw my therapist this morning with a virtual visit & she told me some

        of the same things in that article!

        It sure would be nice to move on with a Powerball win though like this person is doing!

        You come up with the very best articles!See Ya!

        https://youtu.be/UvM2Cmi-YR

        George Micheal is singing in heaven now & the angels are cheering him on!

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163184
          January 22, 2015
          2246 Posts
          Online

          That property definitely took a lot of money to MAINTAINYes Nod

          That's the thing for me with these big lottery purchases, it's the cost to maintain, the monthly bills.

          He had fun with it for 11 years.

          I Agree!Like minds think alike.    And seriously, who would buy it?   Movie moguls tend to buy huge tracts in Montana from what I've seen, i.e. Ted Turner et al.

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6303 Posts
            Offline

            $41 mil? That's half his original jackpot payout. He had better have a private airstrip, a 10 storey 5 star hotel with a casino on site,including a theme park, a game reserve with the Big 5, cause that asking price is a bridge to far imho. But hey, if you into the ranch life style, go for it.

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

               
              Page 1 of 1