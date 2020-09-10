New Jersey Lottery to begin reopening headquarters for in-person claims

Lottery will allow some in-person claims starting Monday

By Kate Northrop

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, the New Jersey Lottery will begin allowing players to file some claims in-person at Lottery headquarters in Lawrence by appointment only.

Since the closing of claims offices on March 19 affected the ability to claim winnings from tickets that were due to expire during the pandemic, in-person claims will resume in a limited capacity for tickets purchased between Mar. 19, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Players who fall into this category should call the NJ Lottery at 1-800-222-0996 to schedule an appointment to file their claim Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Those who show up to file claims in-person without an appointment will not be accepted during this period, and anyone filing a claim at headquarters must wear a mask or face covering.

Other winning tickets impacted by the closure may include tickets from scratch-off lottery games that ended between Mar. 19, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Additionally, the Lottery has extended the expiration date for all claims set to expire between Mar. 19, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Players should note that the Lottery does not immediately provide payouts for winning tickets at the appointment, rather they will validate the winning ticket in-person and mail payments later. Players who mail-in their claim or visit Lottery headquarters should expect to receive their check in four to six weeks.

The Lottery has also made a drop box available next to the lobby at headquarters, which is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Players holding winning tickets worth less than $599.50 can immediately redeem them at any retailer while claims of $600 or more can be mailed in to be processed. Before mailing the claim, winners are encouraged to make a copy of their signed ticket and claim form, downloadable from the official NJ Lottery website. Claims should be mailed to the following address:

New Jersey Lottery

Attn: Validations

P.O. Box 041

Trenton, NJ 08625-0041