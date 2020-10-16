Ontario Lottery announces new President and CEO

By Kate Northrop

TORONTO, Canada — The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced the appointment of A. Duncan Hannay as their new President and CEO, whose term will begin Oct. 26, 2020.

Today's press release from OLG revealed that Hannay will soon take the reins as the head of the company. Although he will be entering the lottery and gaming industry for the first time, he will be bringing multiple strengths tailored by previous executive leadership roles as well as extensive experience and knowledge from other related industries.

"Following an extensive recruitment effort, we are pleased to welcome OLG's new President and CEO, Duncan Hannay," Peter Deeb, Chair of OLG said in today's press release. "Duncan is a seasoned executive leader and CEO with global expertise transforming and growing organizations through a disciplined strategic approach, a deep understanding of digital innovation and a progressive leadership style. The Board of Directors and I are delighted to have Duncan join our very capable team at OLG. He has the skills and experience to lead the organization through the next phase of growth and community contributions across Ontario."

Hannay boasts an impressive history in both consumer and B2B categories. His most recent position was President and CEO of Street Capital Group Inc., a Canadian lender that he recapitalized and transformed into a B2B and B2C banking platform. Prior to that, He served as COO at Finastra, the third largest fintech provider in the world, and held senior executive positions at Scotiabank and E*TRADE Financial.

"I look forward to working with the team at OLG to build a strategy for the future and to lead the organization through this unprecedented and very challenging time," Hannay said. "I intend to work collaboratively with OLG's valued partners to capitalize on growth opportunities and contribute to Ontario's recovery in communities province-wide."

OLG also said that Hannay will help the company continue its commitment to the PlaySmart program, an online lottery encyclopedia and resource that helps players make informed decisions about gambling.

Until Hannay's official appointment at the end of this month, Stephen Rigby will serve as outgoing President and CEO and assist in the transition.

"I would like to thank Stephen for his leadership at OLG for more than five years, delivering strong financial growth and the modernization of our land-based gaming business," Deeb said in a statement. "Stephen has been critical to ensuring that OLG is positioned for success well into the future."