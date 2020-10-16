World Lottery Association unanimously re-elects Tennessee Lottery CEO as President

By Kate Northrop

Rebecca Paul Hargrove, the current CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, will continue to serve as WLA President, marking the second time she was elected for the two-year term position.

The WLA is an international member-based organization made up of 154 official government-run lotteries and other licensed lottery organizations from 85 countries. It was established as a way for lotteries to develop relationships with one another and to create international standards and regulations for safety and risk management.

Prior to her first appointment as WLA President, she had served in other roles at the Association, namely the Senior Vice President and Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, which manages the continuous development of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework and oversees its member accreditation. She also ran the Illinois, Florida, and Georgia state lotteries before moving on to lead the Tennessee Lottery.

"Rebecca continues to blaze trails in the lottery industry, and lotteries across the globe will go on benefitting from her vast experience," Susan Lanigan, the Chair of the Tennessee Lottery Board of Directors said in a press release.

Hargrove also founded the Women's Initiative in Lottery Leadership (WILL), a program with a mentor/mentee format that supports the professional development and advancement of women into senior positions within lottery management.

"Our ambition is to create a path for women in our industry to realize their full potential," Hargrove said of the program. "There is so much untapped talent in our industry, and WILL is a perfect mechanism to unlock this pool."

Additionally, Hargrove led all offices of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). She currently serves as Chair of Sales & Marketing and Chair of Vendor Relations for NASPL.

"I appreciate the continued support from WLA members, and I look forward to continuing the hard work of the WLA and what it does best: sharing best practices so lotteries worldwide raise money for good causes and their beneficiaries," Hargrove said.