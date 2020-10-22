N.C. man rewards friend with new car in return for lucky winning lottery numbers

"Because if it weren't for his numbers, I'd still have zero."

By Kate Northrop

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina lottery player is ready to give credit where credit is due after his friend suggests five lucky numbers that ended up winning him a share of a Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.

After asking five friends to share a set of their own five lucky numbers each, one friend's suggestion won Timothy Lingo of Hillsborough half the jackpot for last Wednesday's Carolina Cash 5 drawing worth $390,814.

"I said, 'Give me five numbers,'" he recalled telling his friend. "He gives me four, so I texted him back and said, 'Learn to count, bozo. I need one more.' And he gave me a number and that was it."

Those five lucky numbers were 7, 12, 15, 23, and 32. Lingo purchased the lucky ticket from the Sheetz convenience store on NC-86 South in Hillsborough and checked his numbers online the next day after work.

"I looked and said, 'Oh my god,'" he said. "So, I went and got my lottery ticket and it was his numbers. I just couldn't believe it."

After visiting Lottery headquarters on Friday to claim his prize, Lingo took home $138,254 after federal and state tax withholdings were withdrawn from his share of the jackpot worth $195,407. Having worked in commercial extermination for 30 years, he plans on paying off his home, saving up for the future, and donating his time and money to a youth camp.

"I volunteer at a youth camp, and we could use some stuff at the youth camp, so I'll a lot of it for that," he told the N.C. Lottery.

In return for his friend supplying the winning numbers, Lingo said he plans on buying him a brand new car.

"Because if it wasn't for his numbers, I'd still have zero," he said.

Drawings for Carolina Cash 5 tickets are held every night at 11:22 pm, with tonight's estimated jackpot valued at $292,000.