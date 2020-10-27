Delaware Lottery celebrates its 45th year in operation

By Kate Northrop

DOVER, Del. — This Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Delaware Lottery will celebrate its 45th year in operation with a year full of new featured games, events, and promotions for players to take part in.

The state was one of the earliest to adopt a government-regulated lottery when the idea of establishing lotteries as a source of state revenue gained traction in the 1960's and 1970's. As a result of the versatility that has allowed the Delaware Lottery to keep up the pace with game changes and evolving technology since then, the Lottery has become the state's fifth largest revenue generator. In fiscal year 2020, the Lottery's contribution to the state was $177.4 million, which in turn supported public services such as education, health, social services, public safety, and child, youth, and family services.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our players," Vernon Kirk, the Director of the Delaware Lottery said in a press release. "Since 1975, we've supported state services that help Delaware thrive, and to date, the Delaware Lottery has generated over $5.6 billion in revenue for the State General Fund. That legacy — one that anyone who's played the Delaware Lottery is a part of — is worth celebrating."

Kirk has been with the Lottery since the very beginning. Since its inception in 1975, he served in a multitude of operational, administrative and financial roles before his appointment to Director in 2011.

In announcing the upcoming year-long celebration, the Lottery also recognized its retailer network consisting of over 600 locations, five of which have been partners with the Lottery since day one. Those retailers were James & Jesse's Barber (Wilmington), Steve's Tavern (Wilmington), Manor Pharmacy (New Castle), Naaman's Beverage Mart (Claymont), and Bayville Package Store (Selbyville).

To kick off the anniversary celebration, the Lottery will introduce a new family of instant games called "Celebrating 45 Years" this month. Tickets for the four limited edition instant game are available to players at official Lottery retailers. The games and their respective top prizes are as follows:

$1 Celebrating 45 Years — $1,000 top prize

$2 Celebrating 45 Years — $5,000 top prize

$5 Celebrating 45 Years — $15,000 top prize

$10 Celebrating 45 Years — $45,000 top prize

According to the Lottery, non-winning "Celebrating 45 Years" instant game tickets will also be eligible for second chance drawings via Collect 'N Win, the Lottery's loyalty and rewards program that launched last year.

Earlier this month, the Lottery hosted Governor John Carney in one of its two special 45th Anniversary events on Facebook Live. The next live event will take place this coming Friday, Oct. 30 and will feature increased Prize Wheel and Prize Punch winners, exclusive anniversary prizes, and an appearance from Director Vernon Kirk. Players can visit the official Delaware Lottery website to register for the upcoming online event, viewable on Facebook Live.

The Lottery reminded its players to "keep an eye out for more 45th Anniversary festivities to come, as the Delaware Lottery continues to celebrate throughout the year."