Massachusetts Lottery to move one of its claim centers

New location will begin operations next week

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery announced on Monday that they will be moving one of their prize claim centers to a different location.

Starting next Monday, Nov. 9, the Western Mass lottery office will begin operations at its new address at 383 Memorial Avenue, Century Plaza in Springfield. The current location at 20 Fort Street in Springfield will have its final day of operation on Friday, Nov. 6.

The prize claim office, which also doubles as a retail center, will open its doors on Monday at 8:45 am. All claim centers will follow regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:45 am to 4:30 pm, excluding holidays.

Prizes worth $100,000 or less can be claimed at the Western Mass location. Players must claim all prizes over $100,000 at Lottery headquarters at 150 Mount Vernon Street in Dorchester. Those looking to claim winnings above $600 at a prize claim center must present their winning ticket, signed photo identification, and proof of social security number.