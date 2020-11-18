 
Missouri woman "accidentally" wins $100,000 lottery jackpot

Nov 18, 2020, 9:21 pm

Missouri Lottery: Missouri woman "accidentally" wins $100,000 lottery jackpot

Simple blunder leads to a good ending

By Kate Northrop

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A lucky mistake that led a woman to accidentally win a $100,000 lottery jackpot just proves that some things are meant to be.

Page Nelson of Chesterfield made the right decision to "go with the flow" when she was handed the wrong ticket by the clerk, according to the Missouri Lottery.

Nelson made a trip to the 7-Eleven on Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket but did not receive a ticket for the game she initially intended to play.

Instead, the clerk handed her a $5 "Break the Bank" ticket.

"I was trying to buy another ticket," Nelson explained in a press release.

She's thanking her lucky stars that she decided against pointing out the simple error. After coming home and scratching it off, she was over the moon to learn that it was a ticket worth one of six $100,000 jackpots.

"I didn't believe it," she said. "I just started jumping up and down and screaming."

The "Break the Bank" game that was released this June now has two top prizes worth $100,000 left to claim. There are also three of six second-tier prizes of $20,000 remaining.

The Missouri Lottery advises that prizes of $601 and more can only be claimed in-person by appointment at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City and regional offices. Players who want to claim prize winnings in-person must bring the signed winning ticket, an official winner claim form, photo ID, and a completed IRS W-9 Form.

Oscargrouch05$
Avatar
Emporia,Kansas
United States
Member #178901
December 22, 2016
1659 Posts
Online

Congratulations! on your win. 

Party

    Nikkicute
    Nikkicute's avatar - wi lotto3.jpg
    Wisconsin
    United States
    Member #123286
    February 17, 2012
    4170 Posts
    Offline

    Some things are meant to be CONGRATS!!Banana

      plumsage
      plumsage's avatar - rinard
      north carolina
      United States
      Member #132455
      September 4, 2012
      315 Posts
      Offline

      WTG!!!!!!!!!!

      Happy healthy wealthy and wise.

        s5thomps
        s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
        Hard Luck, Ak
        United States
        Member #23471
        October 13, 2005
        361 Posts
        Offline

        "When handed a mistake...The mistake you must TAKE!" Congrats!

        "We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                                       Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

          sully16
          sully16's avatar - sharan
          25
          President Elect
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          77894 Posts
          Offline

          Love those kinds of mistakes, congrats to the lucky Lady.

          Turkey

            increase
            increase's avatar - cerulean 00010148.jpg
            25
            VA
            United States
            Member #54826
            August 31, 2007
            56941 Posts
            Online

            Good Story....Great Outcome...Happy Winning!!!!

            I am a millionaire!

               
