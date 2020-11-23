 
Lottery player wins $100,000 with 20 identical tickets

Nov 23, 2020, 9:56 pm

Virginia Lottery: Lottery player wins $100,000 with 20 identical tickets

N.C. man bets big on Pick 4 and reaps the rewards

By Kate Northrop

SKIPPERS, Va. — A North Carolina man played the Virginia Lottery and took a big leap by buying 20 identical lottery tickets. The result? He took home 20 top prizes totaling $100,000.

James Swimpson of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, stopped at Love's Travel Stop in Skippers, Virginia, about a two-hour drive from home, and decided to play the Lottery's Pick 4 game. Whether it was pure instinct or a voice in his head, he must have had a good feeling about his numbers — he bought 20 identical tickets for the same drawing.

Sure enough, those four lucky numbers, 1-4-4-1, were drawn on the night of Nov. 2, securing him the game's top prize of $5,000.

As if beating the 1 in 10,000 odds of matching all four numbers in exact order wasn't sweet enough, holding 20 tickets with that same four-number combination brought his total winnings to $100,000.

According to a press release, Swimpson remarked that he had used those same numbers "several years ago" and won a small prize with them, so he figured he would try them out again.

As of now, the retiree has no immediate plans to use the winnings, but he said he will use the sum to pay off outstanding bills.

Virginia Lottery players feeling as lucky as Swimpson can enter Pick 4 drawings for $1 a play. Daily drawings take place at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm.

Lottery Post Staff

5 comments.
He knows what's going on !

Congrats

    Wow, Congrats to Mr. Swimpson!!Hurray!

    Sometimes those gut feelings pay off  BIG$$ time!

      Congrats!! Blue Angel

      I am a magnet for divine abundance in the form of money, health and happiness! Sending love and light to all my beautiful souls.♥

        Wow, it's just like that other lady playing in Virginia https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898

        Congrats to James!

        ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

          That's what I'm talking about!!! Good job n congrats

             
