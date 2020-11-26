 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited November 26, 2020, 1:19 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Happy Thanksgiving

Nov 26, 2020, 8:47 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Happy Thanksgiving!Happy Thanksgiving!: Happy ThanksgivingRating:

Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!

In our 21st year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.

Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

13 comments. Last comment 35 minutes ago by grwurston.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
plumsage
plumsage's avatar - rinard
north carolina
United States
Member #132455
September 4, 2012
316 Posts
Offline

Happy Thanksgiving to all!!!!

Happy healthy wealthy and wise.

    Badboy216
    Avatar
    Cleveland, ohio
    United States
    Member #204002
    January 25, 2020
    342 Posts
    Offline

     🦃

      quicksloth35
      Avatar
      Florida
      United States
      Member #171215
      January 3, 2016
      176 Posts
      Offline

      Happy Thanksgiving!

       

      

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3295 Posts
        Offline

          Raven62
          Raven62's avatar - binary
          25
          New Jersey
          United States
          Member #17842
          June 28, 2005
          134218 Posts
          Offline

          Happy Thanksgiving:

          A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

          Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

          Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

            MADDOG10
            MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
            50
            Beautiful Florida
            United States
            Member #5709
            July 18, 2004
            24421 Posts
            Offline

            Wishing all members here at LP, A Very Happy and Safe Thanksgiving !

                                                         

                                                           "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

              L J1
              L J1's avatar - chi jpeg.jpg
              Michigan
              United States
              Member #54179
              August 8, 2007
              144 Posts
              Offline

              Happy Thanksgiving to you as well.

              Smiley

              Balance is Key

                UniverseNumbers
                UniverseNumbers's avatar - Uni1
                Good Luck! ~ Uni
                New York, NY
                United States
                Member #177653
                October 12, 2016
                6862 Posts
                Online

                Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!

                In our 21st year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.

                Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.

                   Thank you Todd and Staff for this Great LP Community

                      which is so welcomed and needed especially at this time 

                             Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone Smile  Turkey 

                Pets: 017 1221 1117 1978 0132 132 711 618 419 918 

                ___________________________________

                                           

                  Please be Careful and Stay Safe!  Blessings to All  

                                           ~ Uni 

                  MzDuffleBaglady
                  MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Bitmoji 20with%20dreads%20lol.jpg
                  25
                  "Study Filters"
                  United States
                  Member #81312
                  October 16, 2009
                  31890 Posts
                  Offline

                  Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

                    LuckyLottoGuy
                    LuckyLottoGuy's avatar - MFgSQsq
                    New Member
                    Kentucky
                    United States
                    Member #211081
                    November 10, 2020
                    9 Posts
                    Offline

                    Happy Thanksgiving!

                     “Somebody's Gotta Win, Might As Well Be Me” 

                      sully16
                      sully16's avatar - sharan
                      25
                      President Elect
                      Michigan
                      United States
                      Member #81738
                      October 28, 2009
                      78069 Posts
                      Offline

                      Happy Thanksgiving everybody, gobble til you wobble .

                      TurkeyHappy Thanksgiving.

                        TheMeatman2005
                        TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
                        Brooklyn, NY
                        United States
                        Member #169719
                        October 29, 2015
                        1496 Posts
                        Offline

                        Happy Thanksgiving to All!

                        Stay safe as well. Wear your masks and wash your hands.

                        The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

                        “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

                        Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

                          grwurston
                          grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                          Win Today.
                          In front of my computer.
                          United States
                          Member #90247
                          April 24, 2010
                          9690 Posts
                          Online

                          Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!! Turkey

                          Here's a Thanksgiving Day song for you. This is the only day of the year it gets played on the radio.

                          Enjoy!!!

                          https://youtu.be/m57gzA2JCcM

                          "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

                          The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

                             
                            Page 1 of 1