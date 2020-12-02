Group of ten public workers claim $5.9 million Ohio Lottery jackpot

"The Lucky Ten" hit it big

By Kate Northrop

EUCLID, Ohio — A group of ten public workers from Ohio who call themselves "The Lucky Ten" just split a $5.9 million Classic Lotto jackpot after spending 16 years playing the lottery together on a weekly basis.

Last Monday, Nov. 23, The Lucky Ten hit the winning numbers 8, 13, 18, 26, 33, and 39, which they played for the last 16 years, to win the Classic Lotto top prize of $5.9 million.

Two representatives, Nick and Gery, claimed the prize at the Ohio Lottery's Cleveland office on behalf of the entire group and recalled the collective surprise and disbelief of every group member.

"I called the group together to tell them, and I wanted to see their facial expressions," Gery said. "They thought I was lying!"

"Overall, it was a real joyous reaction, but I didn't believe Gery for a minute," Nick admitted. "We had a copy of the ticket hanging at work, and I read the ticket and was in complete shock."

Gery is the group member in charge of purchasing the group's tickets every week and bought the winning ticket at Convenient Food Mart on 222 Street in Euclid. Having now won Ohio's 23rd Classic Lotto jackpot since the game's release in 2007, the group said that they will continue to play together every week using the exact same numbers.

"We're hoping for Mega Millions or Powerball next!" Gery exclaimed.

The group originally stuck with those numbers when they bought their first quick pick ticket years ago.

The Lucky Ten decided on taking the cash option of the jackpot worth $2.9 million, with each individual member receiving $212,400 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

While it remains to be seen how each member plans on using their share of the jackpot, Nick mentioned that he will be setting aside the money for the time being, while Gery plans on paying off his new truck and fixing up his home.