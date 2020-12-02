Florida player scores $5 million lottery jackpot three years after winning $1 million

Committed lottery player beats the overwhelming odds twice

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Surmounting astronomical odds, one Florida man is taking home a $5 million lottery jackpot after having won a $1 million grand prize three years ago.

More specifically, Munib Garvanovic, 56, beat the nearly 1 in 3 million odds of winning the $5 million grand prize for the 200X The Cash scratch-off instant game that cost $20 per ticket.

It's even larger than the $1 million prize he won from a Gold Rush Double scratch-off ticket just three years ago.

Garvanovic stepped foot in the convenience store at the Gate gas station on Monument Road in Jacksonville, his go-to retailer for lottery tickets, to buy the winning ticket. Since winning his first large prize of $1 million, he faithfully returned to the same store to purchase his lottery tickets.

"I love playing the lottery at my local Gate store!" Garvanovic said in a press release. "Every November, I play my favorite scratch-off games because I feel it brings me extra luck. This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"

For selling Garvanovic's second big prize, the Gate convenience store will receive a $10,000 commission.

The Florida Lottery announced yesterday that the doubly lucky winner claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee as a one-time lump sum payment of $4.45 million.

The 200X The Cash instant game offers 10 grand prizes of $5 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $1 million. After Garvanovic claimed one of the jackpots, seven top prizes remain in the game, which launched this September. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.96, with the game boasting over $446 million in cash prizes.