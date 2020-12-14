 
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 identical lottery tickets

Dec 14, 2020, 1:37 pm

Phenomenal outcome is a result of just a "feeling"

By Kate Northrop

ARLINGTON, Va. — It's not unheard of for players to try and increase their potential winnings by buying identical tickets for one drawing. One player took that strategy to the extreme, turning heads when he won a whopping $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets in the same Pick 4 drawing.

It is absolutely stunning — most Pick 4 players would jump for joy at the prospect of winning just one $5,000 jackpot alone. Kwame Cross of Dumfries is now experiencing that feeling 160 times over after winning 160 top prizes totaling $800,000.

"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."

On just a whim, he purchased 160 identical tickets with the same combination, 7-3-1-4 for the nightly drawing on Dec. 5. He bought them all at the Rosslyn Sunoco gas station on Fort Meyer Drive in Arlington.

Cross was waiting in a drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant when he learned of his phenomenal win.

"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he told the Virginia Lottery. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"

Surreal is a fitting word in Cross' case — he'll likely be taking time to figure out what he plans on doing with his winnings. As of now, the small business owner does not have any immediate plans for his prize money.

Cross beat the 1 in 10,000 odds of matching all four numbers in exact order to win a top prize of $5,000 and did it 160 times over. Pick 4 drawings are held twice a day, once at 1:59 pm and again at 11:00 pm for $1 a play.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
No way right? Just on a whim he bets and wins $800K in pick4. no math involved. Nice win congrats

    No way right? Just on a whim he bets and wins $800K in pick4. no math involved. Nice win congrats

    "I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross said in a press release. "I just had a feeling."

    wow i take it When it's your time to win it just happens can't force the win eh mate lol. 

      Just like https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898 and https://www.lotterypost.com/news/334542 . Do these sorts of Pick 4 wins happen in other states besides Virginia, or is it just that Virginia Lottery publicizes their winners more than other states do? Or is it that other states put a cap on the number of each combo that can be sold and VA doesn't? CA, NY, TX, and FL all have more than double the population of VA, but I've never come across a Pick 4 story like this out of one of those states.

        Great Win! Winning numbers are everywhere so be aware of your big payday too!

          I know in TX we can remain anomalous so maybe in VA they have to take photos and so forth. I've had some nice Pick 4 wins and I know others in TX that have as well.

            I sent LP that story. Not even a thanks. Hmmm

            We will rebuild!

               
