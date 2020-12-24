Australian student in his 20s to retire after winning $20 million lottery jackpot

Young man smartly claims massive prize anonymously

A Brisbane university student says he's "never going to work again" after winning the entire Division 1 Australian Powerball prize on last week.

The man aged in his 20s, who studies at MacGregor University and wishes to remain anonymous, won the entire $20 million (US$15.2 million) jackpot with an online entry.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1283 were 29, 4, 17, 16, 33, 5,9 and the Powerball number was 13. The Australian Powerball game is an entirely different game from the US-based multi-state Powerball game.

"Oh man! Oh my god! I can't believe it!" the winner told lottery officials when they called him with the life-changing news.

"I don't think I'm going to get much sleep tonight. I'll have to watch a movie to calm myself down!"

The winner confessed he only bought his winning ticket at the very last minute before the draw's close.

"Every time I've seen the news about a lottery winner, I've thought 'that lucky guy, it's going to be me next time'."

"I can't believe it's happened. Oh man!"

The young man said he would spend his $20 million prize to fund a very early retirement and treat family and friends after a "tough year."

"People give their whole lives to work, but I'm going to put my family and friends first. I'm going to help them and surprise them."

"There's also some charities I support and now I'll be able to give them even more."

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.