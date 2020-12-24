 
Australian student in his 20s to retire after winning $20 million lottery jackpot

Dec 24, 2020, 10:19 am

Young man smartly claims massive prize anonymously

A Brisbane university student says he's "never going to work again" after winning the entire Division 1 Australian Powerball prize on last week.

The man aged in his 20s, who studies at MacGregor University and wishes to remain anonymous, won the entire $20 million (US$15.2 million) jackpot with an online entry.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1283 were 29, 4, 17, 16, 33, 5,9 and the Powerball number was 13. The Australian Powerball game is an entirely different game from the US-based multi-state Powerball game.

"Oh man! Oh my god! I can't believe it!" the winner told lottery officials when they called him with the life-changing news.

"I don't think I'm going to get much sleep tonight. I'll have to watch a movie to calm myself down!"

The winner confessed he only bought his winning ticket at the very last minute before the draw's close.

"Every time I've seen the news about a lottery winner, I've thought 'that lucky guy, it's going to be me next time'."

"I can't believe it's happened. Oh man!"

The young man said he would spend his $20 million prize to fund a very early retirement and treat family and friends after a "tough year."

"People give their whole lives to work, but I'm going to put my family and friends first. I'm going to help them and surprise them."

"There's also some charities I support and now I'll be able to give them even more."

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by Bleudog101.
noise-gate
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6413 Posts
Congratulations to the young man. I thought retiring meant you had been working, unless he considers studying " work."

Life long and prosper.Party

Life long and prosper.Party

    Todd
    Chief Bottle Washer
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #1
    May 31, 2000
    25960 Posts
    Lots of students support themselves in college with a job. 🤷‍♂️

     

      CDanaT
      Central TN
      United States
      Member #121189
      January 4, 2012
      4871 Posts
      GREAT STORY......... Congrats young man. Enjoy your newly acquired wealth

        Raven62
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #17842
        June 28, 2005
        136043 Posts
        Party Congrats to the Lucky Winner! Party

          noise-gate
          Chasing $ Millions.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          6413 Posts
          Lots of students support themselves in college with a job. 🤷‍♂️

          l am well aware of that Todd, l just thought had he thrown in a McDonalds or working as a storage clerk could have added meat to the bone. That adds a " wow" to others who have been there, done that.

No harm, no foul.

          No harm, no foul.

            Bleudog101
            Simpsonville
            United States
            Member #163184
            January 22, 2015
            2344 Posts
            Happy for his early Christmas gift and that his early retirement is for real if his monies last long enough.

               
