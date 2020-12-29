New York Lottery launches "Money Dots" Quick Draw feature

By Kate Northrop

New York Lottery players can now try out the Lottery's newest feature to accompany their Quick Draw keno-style game, an additional drawing called "Money Dots" that takes place every four minutes, right after the drawing for Quick Draw.

For $1 a wager, players are given extra chances to win prizes of up to $50 with every Quick Draw game using the new Money Dots option, available at official Quick Draw retailers.

"Money Dots is a unique feature that is colorful and fun to play," New York Lottery Director Gweneth Dean said in a press release. "As we continue to explore new ways to engage players and support our mission to education, we also consider player convenience. While Money Dots can be purchased at all locations where Quick Draw is sold, draws can be watched in-store or through our New York Lottery mobile app in real-time or on demand."

Using the same pool of numbers from 1-80 in the Quick Draw game, the Money Dots game takes the remaining 60 numbers not picked in the respective Quick Draw drawing and assigns them a color. Each color represents a cash value, listed below.

Yellow - $5

Purple - $10

Green - $20

Red - $50

To wager a bet for Money Dots, players can ask the Quick Draw retailer for a Money Dots Quick Pick. Alternatively, players can elect to play it by selecting "YES" at the bottom of a Quick Draw play slip or by choosing the number of draws to play on a Money Dots play slip. Upon wagering a bet, players will receive a Money Dots ticket with eight randomly picked Quick Pick numbers. Money Dots can be played without purchasing a Quick Draw wager and is available for up to 20 consecutive draws.

Players win a prize by matching one of the Money Dot numbers printed on their ticket to a Money Dot that is drawn in a respective game.

Computerized drawings for Money Dots take place every four minutes immediately after the Quick Draw drawing except between 3:30-4:00 am. They can be watched live at appropriate retailers or via the New York Lottery app in the Quick Draw Zone.

The "Extra" multiplier feature for Quick Draw does not apply to Money Dots and is a separate option. However, the same Money Dots numbers can be played using the "Play It Again" feature. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in Money Dots are 1 in 13.33. Odds of winning a specific prize value can be viewed on the Lottery's official website.