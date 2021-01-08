 
Woman's winning lottery ticket almost ended up in a Christmas card

Jan 8, 2021, 10:01 am

Woman's winning lottery ticket almost ended up in a Christmas card

An Australian woman who bought a handful of scratch-off lottery tickets to put in her Christmas cards said she ended up with one ticket left over — and it won more than $7,000.

The Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman told lottery officials she bought multiple scratch-off tickets from the Edgeworth Newsagency to put into Christmas cards for friends, but after sealing up the last card she discovered she had one lottery ticket left over.

"I thought I may as well keep it for myself," the woman recalled.

The player scratched off the ticket and revealed it was a $7,765.45 top prize winner.

"I was dumbfounded," she said. "I was so excited. I couldn't believe it. I just sat there completely stunned."

The winner said the ticket very nearly became someone else's good fortune.

"I could have easily put that ticket in someone's Christmas card," she said. "I felt as though it was really meant to be for me."

The woman said her plans for the winnings include taking a vacation to South Australia and sharing with her granddaughter.

UPI

1 comment. Last comment 20 minutes ago by Bleudog101.
First thought:   Scrooge.    No, it was meant for her to cash in and enjoy!!

     
