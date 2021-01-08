Mega Millions lottery jackpot increased to $520 million on strong sales

By Kate Northrop

Lottery officials have just announced that the jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $510 million to $520 million, making this week's Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots just $10 million shy of a combined $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Sep. 18 and has rolled 32 times, starting at $20 million.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $520 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments, or the cash option, which is $383.4 million. (Before today's jackpot increase the cash value was $339.6 million.)

The lump-sum cash value now stands as the 8th-largest in U.S. history and the 3rd-largest in the game's history. The annuity ranking did not change as a result of the increase, which keeps it at the 16th-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The ever-swelling top prize for the Mega Millions game nearly mirrors the Powerball jackpot that currently stands at $470 million for its drawing this Saturday, Jan. 9. At $990 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018.

Tickets typically remain on sale until around 10:45 pm Eastern Time, although players should check with a lottery retailer in their state for the exact sales cutoff time. (Every state is different.) Players are strongly advised not to wait until the last minute.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.

The only state that does not offer the Megaplier is California, because state law banning fixed lottery prize amounts is not compatible with the fixed nature of the Megaplier payouts.

Lottery players wondering what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.

Mega Millions features nine different prize levels, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. Players can win even if they just match one number — the Mega Ball number.

The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning any of the Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. This week's Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots currently stand as the 16th- and 18th-largest lottery jackpots of all time in the USA.

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash values, the upcoming Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots respectively rank as the 8th- and 12th-largest cash values in U.S. history.

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: