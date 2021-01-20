 
Oops, Georgia Lottery can't find a C8 Corvette to award man who won 'Corvette and Cash' game

Jan 20, 2021, 5:21 pm

By Kate Northrop

A Georgia man who won the top prize of a C8 Corvette in a scratch-off lottery game is having trouble claiming his prized car, as the Georgia Lottery is unable to locate a car to award him.

Dennis Kahler did not get what he bargained for after playing and winning the "Corvette and Cash" scratch-off game for $5. After discovering that his ticket would earn him the top prize of $250,000 plus a Corvette, the Georgia Lottery found itself in a bind when it could not locate a single dealer who could supply the car.

In a discussion on CorvetteForum, Kahler said the Lottery sent him a letter confirming the prize he was owed. Not only would he receive a $250,000 cash prize, but the Lottery would award him a Corvette valued up to $107,000. Kahler would then receive the difference between the final cost of the car and the remaining $107,000.

The fact is, C8 Corvettes are sold out everywhere, which has car enthusiasts and lottery players alike scratching their heads and wondering why the Lottery did not strike a deal with Chevrolet to reserve a car in the first place.

"I already know what I want — a 2LT," Kahler told CorvetteForum, a Rapid Blue 2LT Z51 to be exact. The specific build has an MSRP of $80,465, which falls under the $107,000 that the Lottery allotted for his prize car and granting him $26,535 in additional cash.

However, Kahler's case got a bit more convoluted. The good news is that the Lottery was able to work out a deal with car dealership Five Star Chevrolet. The bad news is that they did not mention that they would charge $10,000 over the MSRP.

Dealerships are well within bounds to mark up cars however they like, but Kahler was not willing to lose out on the extra $10,000 that he would receive as part of his cash prize.

"I used to be a general sales manager for a dealership, so I know the way things operate," he said. "I'm not giving up the money on my purchase by using them."

Kahler was able to find dealerships who would sell him the car without the markup Five Star Chevrolet was giving him. He got in touch with Master Chevrolet, who said they could offer him a C8 Corvette at MSRP, but he would have to wait until the third quarter in 2021 to receive it. It's common for those ordering the latest model to have to wait a while for the car to be delivered, but it'll be a long time before Kahler would receive his seeing as how the car is currently sold out everywhere.

Next time, the Lottery might think twice about promising a sought-after car without coming to an agreement with a dealership first.

Lottery Post Staff

When the casinos (pre Covid) would have a car to give away, the actual vehicle was there.    This seems like an honest mistake or not forethought that they all sold out.

    Try this site in Texas

    www.corvetteworlddallas.com

    They have about 14 2020's and they are all beautiful!

     

      As long as The Georgia Lottery ponyed up the $250,000 in cash, I'd have no problem waiting to take delivery of the Vette.  G5

        Bleudog101 I Agree!.  Hopefully, the other gambling opportunities offering a vehicle learn from this mistake, since it is such an imposition/deflation to the winner. 

        I think the winner is right. Why should he have to pay USA Federal and State income taxes on more than MSRP, when Master Chevrolet has indicated that they would charge a fair amount to backorder (isn't it sad that he had to call a few places to even get this deal on a prize!)?  If there is some unknown deal between the Georgia Lottery and this high markup dealership, then it is the dealerships fault for not pre-ordering and widely marking-up this highly advertised/marketed prize.  Yuck.

          Wow, this picture of "rapid blue" sure is sexy!, right?

